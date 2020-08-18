FP Trending

Lenovo has announced three new gaming laptops in India - Legion 7i, Legion 5Pi, and Legion 5i. The new wave of premium Legion laptops are available at a starting price of Rs 79,990.

The gaming laptops come with upgraded design and the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors and the NVIDIA graphic support.

Lenovo Legion 7i: Specifications and price

Lenovo Legion 7i is the premium laptop among the three recently announced notebooks and is the slimmest gaming laptop. It has thin and light design with 19.9 mm and weighs 2.2 kgs. The laptop comes with colour-accurate IPS display, with full HD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution. The device guarantees high visual accuracy due to the 100 percent Adobe sRGB color gamut, and Dolby Vision with 500 nits of panel brightness.

The Legion 7i has four sided narrow bezels with 85.6 percent screen-to-body ration. It provides the latest NVIDIA G-Sync technology with 144 Hz refresh rates, all with zero screen tearing or stuttering.

Since Legion 7i is a gaming laptop, keyboard plays an important role. It is crafted to deliver 100 percent anti-ghosting, sub-millisecond response times, and ‘soft-landing’ switches with 1.3mm key travel.

The full-sized number pad, larger arrow keys, 39 percent larger trackpad, anti-oil coating, and the high abrasion aluminum stamping makes it ideal for gaming.

It boasts of a Legion TrueStrike keyboard that delivers extreme accuracy with up to 1.9x faster keyboard input speed, as verified by UL Labs.

The laptop has an intelligent cooling system called the ColdFront 2.0 that enables better airflow and lower system temperatures so that the hardware can achieve high gaming performance by being substantially cooler and quieter than industry standards.

As for the battery, Legion 7i offers up to 8 hours of battery life with 80WHr battery and also integrates smarter power features such as Hybrid Mode under the Lenovo Vantage Control, to prolong battery life.

The Lenovo Legion pricing starts at Rs 1,99,990.

Lenovo Legion 7i is now available for purchase on Lenovo.com and across online and offline retail channels.

Lenovo Legion 5Pi: Specifications and price

This gaming laptop has the eye-catching “Y”-illuminated Legion logo on the top cover, with slim mylar bezels. It has up to 144 Hz refresh rates, 100 percent sRGB display.

The gadget has a TrueStrike keyboard with four-zone RGB customisation, ColdFront 2.0 with dual fans and quad ventilation and supports up to NVIDIA’s latest RTX 2060 GDDR6 for superior graphics.

Dolby Atmos sound with Harman Kardon speakers. The laptop has up to 8 hours battery life with 80WHr battery & on-the-go charging with slim power adapter.

The Legion 5Pi is price starts from Rs 1,34,990.

Lenovo Legion 5Pi will go on sale across all platforms later in August.

Lenovo Legion 5i: Specifications and price

The affordable gaming laptop comes with an iridescent Legion logo that adds to the minimalistic style quotient, IPS 1080p display with 120Hz refresh rate.

It has TrueStrike keyboard, and ColdFront 2.0 thermal solutions and supports up to NVIDIA GTX 1650ti GDDR6 graphics.

The gadget has Dolby Atmos sound with Harman Kardon speakers. It has up to 8 hours of battery life with 60WHr battery with slim power adapter.

The Lenovo Legion 5i is available at a starting price of Rs 79,990.

All the three gaming laptops are available in Slate Grey, Iron Grey and Phantom Black colour variants, and all of them feature a 15.6-inch display.

Lenovo Legion 5i is now available for purchase on Lenovo.com and across online and offline retail channels.