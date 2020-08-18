tech2 News Staff

Dell Technologies has finally launched its high-end XPS 17 in India at a price of Rs 2,09,500. The highlight of the laptop includes its 10th gen Intel core i7-10875H chipset.

Dell claims that XPS 17 is the smallest 17-inch laptop on the planet. "The virtually borderless, 4-sided InfinityEdge display makes it smaller than 48 percent of 15-inch laptops available today," the company said in its blog.

The laptop will be available for purchase starting today, 18 August, on Amazon, Dell website Dell exclusive stores.

Dell XPS 17 specifications

The laptop sports a 17-inch ‘InfinityEdge’ display with 94 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It features 4K Ultra HD+ resolution and comes with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core Processor. It also sports Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics.

The XPS 17 comes with up to 64 GB of DDR4 SDRAM. The machine comes with a maximum of 2 TB PCIe 3 x4 SSD storage. The web camera is 720p.

As for audio, the laptop has two 1.5W tweeters and two 2.5W woofers. It is also tuned with ‘Waves MaxxAudio Pro’ and ‘Waves Nx 3D’ audio technologies. According to Dell, the Waves Nx 3D audio for speakers is tuned by multi-Grammy Award-winning producer Jack Joseph Puig.

The company also claims that the XPS 17 is "made with recycled ocean-bound plastics, locally recycled plastic, sustainable materials, and recycled corrugate qualified by EPEAT Silver Certification".