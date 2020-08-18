Tuesday, August 18, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Dell XPS 17 with 10th-generation Intel Core processor launched in India at a price of Rs 2,09,500

According to Dell, the Waves Nx 3D audio for speakers is tuned by multi-Grammy Award-winning producer Jack Joseph Puig.


tech2 News StaffAug 18, 2020 13:10:04 IST

Dell Technologies has finally launched its high-end XPS 17 in India at a price of Rs 2,09,500. The highlight of the laptop includes its 10th gen Intel core i7-10875H chipset.

Dell claims that XPS 17 is the smallest 17-inch laptop on the planet. "The virtually borderless, 4-sided InfinityEdge display makes it smaller than 48 percent of 15-inch laptops available today," the company said in its blog.

Dell XPS 17 with 10th-generation Intel Core processor launched in India at a price of Rs 2,09,500

Dell XPS 17. Image: Dell

The laptop will be available for purchase starting today, 18 August, on Amazon, Dell website Dell exclusive stores.

Dell XPS 17 specifications

The laptop sports a 17-inch ‘InfinityEdge’ display with 94 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It features 4K Ultra HD+ resolution and comes with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core Processor. It also sports Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics.

The XPS 17 comes with up to 64 GB of DDR4 SDRAM. The machine comes with a maximum of 2 TB PCIe 3 x4 SSD storage. The web camera is 720p.

As for audio, the laptop has two 1.5W tweeters and two 2.5W woofers. It is also tuned with ‘Waves MaxxAudio Pro’ and ‘Waves Nx 3D’ audio technologies. According to Dell, the Waves Nx 3D audio for speakers is tuned by multi-Grammy Award-winning producer Jack Joseph Puig.

The company also claims that the XPS 17 is "made with recycled ocean-bound plastics, locally recycled plastic, sustainable materials, and recycled corrugate qualified by EPEAT Silver Certification".

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Dell XPS 17 Review

Jan 11, 2012
Dell XPS 17 Review
On Video: Dell XPS 17

On Video: Dell XPS 17

Jan 10, 2012
Dell launches redesigned XPS 15, new XPS 17 with 10th Gen Intel Core Processors

Dell laptops

Dell launches redesigned XPS 15, new XPS 17 with 10th Gen Intel Core Processors

May 14, 2020
Dell Precision 5550 mobile workstation launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1,29,999

Dell Precision 5550

Dell Precision 5550 mobile workstation launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1,29,999

Jul 02, 2020
Dell-EMC to be biggest merger in tech history, says CEO Michael Dell

Dell-EMC to be biggest merger in tech history, says CEO Michael Dell

May 03, 2016
Huawei is now facing lawsuit in the United States for corporate espionage

Huawei

Huawei is now facing lawsuit in the United States for corporate espionage

Jun 03, 2019

science

COVID-19 pandemic: What if ‘herd immunity’ is closer than scientists thought?

herd immunity

COVID-19 pandemic: What if ‘herd immunity’ is closer than scientists thought?

Aug 18, 2020
Cosmic heartbeat discovered in gas cloud synced with a black hole by Arecibo, Fermi telescopes

Astrophysics

Cosmic heartbeat discovered in gas cloud synced with a black hole by Arecibo, Fermi telescopes

Aug 18, 2020
Soot-free 'blue whirl' flame recreated by researchers that could be handy in cleaning up oil spills

Environment

Soot-free 'blue whirl' flame recreated by researchers that could be handy in cleaning up oil spills

Aug 14, 2020
India's health budget needs a boost to brace for impacts of future climate disasters

Healthcare

India's health budget needs a boost to brace for impacts of future climate disasters

Aug 13, 2020