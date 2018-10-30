Tuesday, October 30, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 30 October, 2018 10:01 IST

Lenovo K9 and A5 to go on sale exclusively on Flipkart starting 1 November

Priced at Rs 8,999 is the Lenovo K9 the successor to the now rather old Lenovo K8 Note.

Lenovo recently launched two budget-oriented smartphones, the Lenovo K9 and the A5 in India, marking a comeback into the Indian smartphone after being dormant for quite a while.

While both smartphones were launched, we were yet to know when the phones start shipping. Well, we now know that both phones will be available for grabs during Flipkart's "Big Diwali Sale" which begins on 1 November and will run on until 5 November.

Lenovo K9 in Blue. Image: tech2/ Nandini Yadav

Lenovo K9 in Blue. Image: tech2/ Nandini Yadav

There are no flat discounts at launch, however, SBI credit card holders will be entitled to certain discount or cashback offers which haven't yet been detailed yet.

Priced at Rs 8,999 is the Lenovo K9 the successor to the now rather old Lenovo K8 Note which was launched in August last year.

The other smartphone launched is the Lenovo A5, which has been priced at Rs 5,999 for the base variant, which offers 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. The higher-end variant of the Lenovo A5 which packs 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, is priced at Rs 6,999. This too will be available exclusively on Flipkart.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Lenovo K5 features a 5.7-inch IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1280x720 pixels. It comes with a MediaTek MT 6762 octa-core processor clocked at 2 GHz and a glass body design.

The highlight here, however, is the presence of a dual-camera setup on the back and on the front. The Lenovo K9 features a 13 + 5 MP camera set up on the back as well as on the front of the phone. The entire unit is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery unit.

The entry-level Lenovo A5, on the other hand, features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under this is a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 processor powering the phone and a beefy 4,000 mAh battery unit to keep things moving. The A5 features a 13 MP rear camera and an LED flash along with an 8 MP shooter on the front for selfies.

The K9 will be sold in the blue and black while the A5 will be sold in black and gold variants.

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


