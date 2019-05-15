tech2 News Staff

Foldable smartphones took a while to arrive but Samsung and Huawei have unveiled their foldable smartphones and will soon be available for purchase.

Interestingly, Lenovo has now unveiled a foldable screen device and it’s not a smartphone. The company has showcased a laptop that features a foldable screen.

Scheduled to launch in 2020, Lenovo’s foldable device will join the company’s premium ThinkPad X1 lineup. The device features a 13.3-inch 4:3 OLED 2K display made by LG Display and can be folded in half like a book. In fact, if images are anything to go by, it looks like a huge tablet when folded out. It’s also a touchscreen and will support pen input.

As far as specifications go, not a lot has been revealed yet but thanks to a report by Venture Beat, we do know that Lenovo is working with Microsoft to optimise Windows 10 for a seamless foldable experience.

Is it coming to India? Well, Lenovo, clearly hasn't specified global availability yet, given this is a prototype but Lenovo’s ThinkPad marketing director, Tom Butler did tell Venture Beat that Lenovo will be following the same "launch capabilities" that the company currently has on its existing X1 line — which does mean that we should see the foldable laptop come to India.

“Made for highly mobile, tech-savvy professionals who demand the best tools, the new foldable PC joins the premium ThinkPad X1 family, promising that the unprecedented portability will in no way compromise productivity and reliability. This is not a phone, tablet, or a familiar hybrid; this is a full-fledged laptop with a foldable screen,” said the company in a blog post.

