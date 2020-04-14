Tuesday, April 14, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Lenovo A7 with 4,000 mAh battery, 13 MP + 2 MP dual camera unveiled

Interestingly, the phone is powered by a UNISOC ̄processor and not something more mainstream from Qualcomm or MediaTek.


FP TrendingApr 14, 2020 00:48:04 IST

The Lenovo A7 phone has been unveiled. Even though the Chinese company is yet to make any official announcement, chipmaker Unisoc has revealed the features of the smartphone through its Twitter handle.

As per Unisoc’s tweet, Lenovo A7 comes with a 6.09-inch waterdrop display, Unisoc chipset and a 4,000mAh battery.

The phone is powered by Unisoc’s SC9863A Octa-core chipset and boasts a high-capacity removable battery with a 416-hour standby time.

The camera specifications of Lenovo A7 include a 13-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel secondary sensor in the rear along with a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

As per UNISOC, the SC9863A’s high performance AI processing enhances the Lenovo A7's “intelligent scene recognition, making it smart and responsive to the most beautiful moments.”

 

According to reports, the Unisoc SC9863 chipset comes with 8 ARM Cortex-A55 cores with a clock speed of up to 1.6GHz. The processor is combined with PowerVR IMG8322/GE8322 GPU which is supposed to come with 1080p video support.

Earlier, Lenovo and Motorola had revealed that they are offering a free global warranty extension for up to 75 days to 31 May 2020 due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The extension was for all Lenovo/Motorola smartphones and accessories whose warranties are expiring between 15 March and 30 April 2020.

Lenovo A7 with 4,000 mAh battery, 13 MP + 2 MP dual camera unveiled

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Coronavirus Outbreak: Quikr launches stillopen.in to help people find out essential utilities in nearby areas

Mar 31, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Quikr launches stillopen.in to help people find out essential utilities in nearby areas
Singapore shuts down non-essential businesses: Here’s what residents think of the new measures

Singapore shuts down non-essential businesses: Here’s what residents think of the new measures

Apr 07, 2020
1 million cases of COVID-19 in the world: What should we learn from other countries’ mistakes and is social distancing not enough?

1 million cases of COVID-19 in the world: What should we learn from other countries’ mistakes and is social distancing not enough?

Apr 03, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Three Indian-Americans in Texas show signs of recovery after receiving plasma therapy

NewsTracker

Coronavirus Outbreak: Three Indian-Americans in Texas show signs of recovery after receiving plasma therapy

Apr 13, 2020
Strict restrictions, stay-at-home orders and shutdowns are slowing down spread of coronavirus, finds new data

Strict restrictions, stay-at-home orders and shutdowns are slowing down spread of coronavirus, finds new data

Mar 31, 2020
Reports of wild meat sold in China markets take Twitter by storm. Here's why this is concerning

Reports of wild meat sold in China markets take Twitter by storm. Here's why this is concerning

Apr 01, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020