Aiming to take the camera technology to a new level, Sony India on 25 July launched flagship Xperia XZ2 smartphone for Rs 72,990 that comes with world's first 4K HDR movie recording feature.

The smartphone with full HD 960fps 'Super Slow Motion' video recording will be available at select offline stores and Sony Centre from August 1.

The 5.7-inch full HD Plus device with an aspect ratio of 18:9 is built with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and metal frame. It sports 19 MP rear camera and 5 MP selfie camera, the company said in a statement.

The device is powered by Snapdragon 845 Processor and paired with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. It houses 3180mAh battery and supports wireless QI technology which ensures effortless charging.

The smartphone is designed to withstand splashes and spills so you don't have to think twice about answering your phone in the rain, the company added.

The Sony Xperia XZ2 has the new 'Ambient Flow Design' (with a fluid 3D glass surface) housing 'Dynamic Vibration System' that analyses audio data.

The smartphone also comes equipped with Google's development platform ARCore for building Augmented Reality (AR) apps for Android mobile devices and Google lens.

Google Lens allows AI to recognise what you photographed using the camera, search for and display related information, recognise characters, capture them as text and translate.