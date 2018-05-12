Motorola rolled out its budget-oriented Moto G6 series last month, after which all the focus seems to have shifted to the Moto Z3. We saw an alleged render of the Moto Z3 Play at the end of last month, but we now have a new leak which seems to give us a closer, clearer look at the smartphone.

Popular tipster Evan Blass took to his twitter account to reveal an alleged press render of the Moto Z3 Play, which does look quite real. The image shared by the tipster not only gives us a clear look at the back and front of the phone, but also a look at the sides of the phone.

The new image also reinforces conclusions drawn from the image render we had seen earlier. Motorola seems to have moved the home button / fingerprint scanner from the front of the phone and to the right-hand side, making more room for the display. On the back, we have the dual-camera module with the Motorola logo below it. The image also reveals that there will a considerable camera bump which will expose the camera module to bumps and scratches so you may have to be prepared for that. We also get the pins on the back which will let you slap on Moto Mods, a characteristic feature of the Moto Z lineup. Thankfully, there's no notch.

What we also notice in the leak is a new Indigo colour variant being revealed, which would make the Moto Z3 Play stand out.

Moto Z3 Play in Deep Indigo pic.twitter.com/868WiA3CG6 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 11, 2018

As for internals, there are no new leaks yet, but going by what we know, the Z3 Play is expected to feature 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of onboard storage and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC.

We don't have a clue yet as to when Motorola is expected to launch the phone, or its probable pricing.