Camera and video equipment maker RED had unveiled its very first smartphone RED Hydrogen One last year. Since then there have been very few things in the way of leaks and rumours. As a matter of fact, the phone was supposed to be unveiled in the first half of 2018, but there still is no word on the official release date. However, a new leaked infographic has revealed almost all the new features in the device.

One of the biggest selling points for the device will be its holographic display which is said to be 5.7-inches in size with a 2560 x 1440 resolution in the infographic. There are thick top and bottom bezels on the device. The top part houses dual 8.3 MP cameras, dual SIM card tray, a micro-SD card slot, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and one half of the stereo speaker unit on the device. The chin has the second half of the stereo speaker, along with the USB-C port on the bottom.

The back of the phone is shown to have a kevlar and aluminum mix which give it a very rugged look indeed. The dual-camera on the back are 12.3MP sensors which will no doubt have some crazy features. One of these features, as per the infographic, is to capture, display and share H4V Holographic stills and videos. Below the RED branding is a Pogo connector which can be used to attach various RED accessories to the phone.

On the sides of the device, we see volume rocker buttons, a fingerprint sensor combined with the power button and a separate button to launch the camera. Under the hood, we see that the phone happens to have a 4,500 mAh battery powering it along with 128 GB of internal storage and 6 GB of RAM. RED has previously confirmed that the phone will be powered by last years Snapdragon 835 chipset.

We would advise you to take this information with a grain of salt, since quite a lot of information has not been confirmed by official sources.