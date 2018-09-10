Monday, September 10, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 10 September, 2018 18:26 IST

Leaked images show that Redmi Note 6 may sport a notch on 6.18-inch display

A listing on Aliexpress’ Russian website revealed a 6.18-inch LCD display Touch of Redmi Note 6.

After the Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro, Xiaomi is reportedly working on its successor, the Redmi Note 6 and the Redmi Note 6 Pro that will bear a notch on the display.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.

A listing on Aliexpress’ Russian website revealed a 6.18-inch LCD display Touch of Redmi Note 6. The display shows a notch which has space for a front-facing camera and proximity sensor. The notch is not present on the Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro. The display was priced at 4,059.83 Rubles which come around Rs 4,000.

If the leaks are true, then the Redmi Note 6 would marginally be taller than the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro.

According to the e-commerce website, it is the official image of the screen and the digitiser, therefore confirming that a notch is on its way.

The leaked image of Redmi Note 6 shows that the display may sport a notch. Aliexpress Russia.

The leaked image of Redmi Note 6 shows that the display may sport a notch. Aliexpress Russia.

Recently, a Xiaomi phone was spotted on FCC certification. The phone was codenamed MT1806E7TG. This rumoured to be either the Redmi Note 6 or the Redmi Note 6 Pro. The handsets could be running on MIUI 9. As per tipster Roland Quandt, the latter might come with 3 GB and 4 GB RAM variants along with 32 GB and 64 GB, respectively. Moreover, there may be a 6 GB RAM variant also for the India and China market.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro may be priced from € 200 to €250 and may come in gold, blue, and black.

