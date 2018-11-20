Tuesday, November 20, 2018 Back to
Leaked images of Samsung Galaxy A8s shows an u-shaped notch on the front

Samsung Galaxy A8s is also expected to come with 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage.

tech2 News Staff Nov 20, 2018 15:29 PM IST

Samsung seems to be jumping on to the notch-wagon as it is speculated to launch phones with different notch designs called Infinity U, Infinity V, Infinity O, and New Infinity.

Now in the latest leak, it seems that the Samsung Galaxy A8s might be the first one to take the leap into the notch world. The leaked images of the supposed Galaxy A8s are seen to feature a U-shaped notch cutout on the top. It seems to be housing the front camera. With the screen turned off the notch isn't visible clearly.

Also, the notch appears to be smaller than the notches displayed by Vivo V11 Pro and Oppo F9 Pro. According to a report in GSM Arena, the phone is said to be powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC, but there is a possibility of the phones to come packed with a more powerful chipset like the Snapdragon 670 pr Snapdragon 675.

It is expected to come with 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage. The back panel is said to flaunt a triple-camera setup.

There is no news on price and whether the Samsung Galaxy A8s might hit the Indian shores.

