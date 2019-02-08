Friday, February 08, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Leaked images of Asus Zenfone 6, 6 Pro emerge, reveal triple rear camera

There isn't surety of whether these images are revealing the true design of the new Asus phones.

tech2 News Staff Feb 08, 2019 20:14:09 IST

Asus had launched a number of phones in India last year, covering the most budget-friendly smartphones to high-end flagship offerings. Among these, Asus had launched the Zenfone 5Z last year which was powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC and retailed at Rs 29,999.

Now a new leak has revealed the Zenfone 5Z's successor, the Asus Zenfone 6 and a new model called the Asus Zenfone 6 Pro.

The leaked images by Slashleaks showcase both devices along with their respective boxes.

Alleged Asus Zenfone 6 (L). Asus Zenfone Pro (R). Image: Slashleaks

Alleged Asus Zenfone 6 (L). Asus Zenfone Pro (R). Image: Slashleaks

As per the report by 91mobiles as well as Slashleaks, the phone on the left side is considered to be as the Asus Zenfone 6.

The phone shows a vertically aligned triple camera setup on the back with a flash. The glass back showcases a red gradient finish.

The photo on the box may or may not be of the alleged phone i.e Asus Zenfone 6, but it does show a phone with a chubby bezel at the bottom with a fingerprint reader.

As for the rumoured Asus Zenfone 6 Pro, which is the photo on the right side, the front of the phone can be seen on the box which seems to have the fingerprint sensor at the bottom bezel. The side bezels are slim, but the top and the bottom bezels are chubbier.

Also, the alleged Asus Zenfone 6 Pro might flaunt a glass back with a gradient finish in a similar red colour in which the Asus Zenfone 6 was spotted. There seem to be two other colour variants as well namely in black and purple shades.

The number of camera sensors on the top bezel cannot be seen clearly.

Also, the rumoured Asus Zenfone 6 Pro seems to hold on to the traditional look of the smartphones.

As per previous rumours about the Asus Zenfone 6, the phone might come with an in-display camera and a triple rear-camera setup.

The phone was also said to sport a hole-punch display.

Since these are some fresh new leaks of some brand new devices from Asus, we request you to take the above information with a pinch of salt.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

also see

Asus ZenFone 5Z

Asus ZenFone 5Z to start getting Android 9 Pie update via OTA in India

Jan 29, 2019

Smartphones

Best phones under Rs 30,000 (Feb 2019): From Poco F1, Nokia 8.1 to LG G7 ThinQ

Feb 07, 2019

Asus TUF

Asus TUF FX705 laptop review: The perfect gaming laptop for the average gamer

Feb 06, 2019

Zenbook 15

ASUS Zenbook 15 (2019) review: Portable and powerful but ever so slightly flawed

Jan 30, 2019

KickingAround

Belgian justice demands access to documents on alleged corruption in football acquired by imprisoned hacker Rui Pinto

Jan 28, 2019

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 gets AI scene detection, other tweaks with latest update

Jan 30, 2019

science

Asteroid Mission

Japan's Hayabusa-2 probe to finally land, starting mining asteroid Ryugu on 22 Feb

Feb 07, 2019

Chang'e-4

NASA's lunar orbiter spots China's Chang'e-4 lander on the Moon's far side

Feb 07, 2019

CubeSats

Tiny Cubesats fall silent beyond Mars after proving their new space tech works

Feb 07, 2019

Bee's got Skills

Honey bees can solve math equations better than many humans can, study finds

Feb 07, 2019