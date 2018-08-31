While we did come across a report earlier which suggested that Apple will be announcing their latest iPhone lineup on 12 September a new report seem to all but confirm it.

Albeit a little late, Apple seems to have finally begun sending out invites for its annual event and a report by The Verge claims that the Cupertino-based company might possibly launch a new Apple Watch at the event as well. As expected the invite reads that the event will take place on 12 September at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino.

From what we see in the image shared in the invite, the centre features a bronze circle which resembles the new Apple Park campus opened last year.

Apple, however, made certain that there we no more clues left in the invite for us to catch up on, so we do have to hold our horses till the 12 of next month to find out.

Here's a look at what we know so far about the hardware launches we could expect to see.

Three new iPhones

While we've seen the rumour mill start spinning long ago, numerous recent leaks and predictions from notable analysts have it that Apple will launch will launch three new iPhones this year. This includes an updated 5.8-inch OLED model and a new 6.5-inch OLED model, as well as a new 6.1-inch LCD model. What we've also gathered from multiple reports so far is that the 6.1-inch LCD variant will be the most affordable of the lot and will likely play a key factor in Apple's sales this year.

Two new iPad Pro models

Apart from iPhone's, Apple's iPad Pro models are also expected to get a refresh in 2018 and they are predicted to come with Face ID and no Home button. In terms of display, the updated iPad Pro's will likely pack in a 12.9-inch version and a rather new 11-inch version. If that does come true, it would mean that the 10.5-inch iPad Pro will be put to rest if that happens.

New Mac lineup

The Mac lineup is also expected to get some much-needed love during this year's hardware event according to popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Many new Mac updates are on their way and they include chip upgrades for the MacBook, MacBook Pro, iMac as well as the Mac mini. According to a note by the analyst, these Mac updates will see “significant display-performance upgrades.” Further, a new low-priced notebook, which will not be called the MacBook Air will be launched.

2018 Apple Watch

Apple is also expected to introduce a new Apple Watch variant which will see two slightly larger displays, 1.57-inch and 1.78-inch. They will also have an enhanced heart rate detection but there's is no information on whether the Apple Watch updates will simply be larger screens in the already existing body or a completely new makeover.