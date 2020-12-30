FP Trending

Lava Mobiles is surging ahead to make most of the Atma Nirbhar Bharat scheme with the launch of Made in India smartphones soon. The homegrown company has started to market the launch with social media posts and a video from their top executives. According to a Twitter update, Lava is going to unveil their new smartphones in a virtual event on 7 January, 2021. With the tagline ‘Ab Duniya Dekhegi’ (Now the world will see), a teaser video of the upcoming video said: “The day when Smartphone industry will never be the same again”.

In another follow-up video clip, Sunil Rana, the President and Business Head of the company, can be seen inviting everyone to the live event which will be telecast on the YouTube and Facebook handles of Lava Mobiles. It is scheduled to begin at 12 pm. The caption to the tweet read: “Come join us on 7th January, 2021 on Lava YouTube and Facebook handles to witness the game changing moment in Smartphone Industry.” With the use of the hashtag ‘Proudly Indian’, it can be expected that the firm is aiming to attract the ‘Vocal for Local’ sentiment of the country, at a time the Indian smartphone industry is ruled by several Chinese companies.

Though nothing much was revealed about the upcoming smartphones, 91Mobiles has reported that Lava is going to launch four new phones. These are going to belong to a wide range with the cheapest model starting at Rs 5,000 and the costliest at Rs 20,000. If these quotations are to be believed then it seems like Lava is trying to capture every price point and solidifying their position in the industry.

Lava is following in the steps of Micromax, another Indian smartphone firm, which has recently made a comeback with their In series. The Micromax In Note 1 and In 1b were released in India in early November and were priced in the range of Rs 7,000 and Rs 13,000.