Tuesday, November 22, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

India’s Koo launched in Brazil in Portuguese, becomes the top downloaded app in 48 hours

Within 48 hours of its launch, the Koo app had over 1 million downloads in Brazil. It occupied the Number 1 spot on both, the Android Play Store and Apple App Store just hours after it was launched.


Mehul Reuben DasNov 22, 2022 11:17:51 IST

It seems that the world simply cannot have enough of Koo, India’s multilingual microblogging platform that was developed as a foil to Twitter and its “western interests.” The indigenously developed social media platform was recently launched in Brazil with support for the Portuguese language and has been really well received by the Brazilian people.

India’s Koo launched in Brazil in Portuguese, became the top downloaded app in 48 hours

Within 48 hours of its launch, the app had over 1 million downloads in Brazil. It occupied the Number 1 spot on both, the Android Play Store and Apple App Store just hours after it was launched. Image Credit: Koo

Within 48 hours of its launch, the Koo app had over 1 million downloads in Brazil and was one of the highest-rated apps in the country. It occupied the Number 1 spot on both, the Android Play Store and Apple App Store just hours after it was launched.

With its launch in Brazil and support for Portuguese, the Indian social media app is now available in 11 native languages. A spokesperson from Koo says that the platform looks to further cement its position globally by making the app available to more countries and launching in multiple global languages.

Aprameya Radhakrishna, CEO & co-founder of Koo said, “We are very happy to see the kind of love and support Brazil has shown us. It’s great to be the top app in both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in Brazil within 48 hours of being known in the country. This support is a testimony that we are solving a problem for native language-speaking users not only in India but across the world.”

Riding the momentum and love, famous celebrities from Brazil, like Claudia Leitte, Actor Babu Santana, Author Rosana Hermann, news portal Choquei have joined Koo App. YouTuber Felipe Neto became the most followed Brazillian on the app, crossing 450K+ followers in just two days of his joining the platform. Koo is also expected to see further adoption from across the country.

Mayank Bidawatka, a co-founder of Koo, said, “We are proud to have started the movement of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ in the tech product world. We have made Brazil fall in love with India. With every new language and country launched, we will be getting closer to our mission of uniting a world that is divided by language barriers.”

In June last year, Koo was officially launched in Nigeria after Twitter was indefinitely suspended in the country. Within hours of its launch, the Government of Nigeria too had joined Koo.

Recently, Koo announced that they have crossed over 50 million or 5 crore downloads this year, and has witnessed a substantial increase in users, time spent and engagement since January this year. The platform plans on adding another 5 crore users in the next year.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Koo

Koo launches a bunch of new features to attract more Indian users as Twitter drama intensifies

Nov 14, 2022
Koo launches a bunch of new features to attract more Indian users as Twitter drama intensifies
Explained: What is Tribel, the left-leaning Twitter-like app that Elon Musk is rumoured to buy next

Explained

Explained: What is Tribel, the left-leaning Twitter-like app that Elon Musk is rumoured to buy next

Nov 09, 2022
Explained: How Elon Musk's control of Twitter has driven employees to quit

NewsTracker

Explained: How Elon Musk's control of Twitter has driven employees to quit

Nov 18, 2022
Difficult times ahead for Twitter, survival at stake as key staff quits, says Musk

Twitter

Difficult times ahead for Twitter, survival at stake as key staff quits, says Musk

Nov 11, 2022
42% Twitter employees opt for freedom from Elon Musk; 99% feel layoffs undignified, say workplace polls

NewsTracker

42% Twitter employees opt for freedom from Elon Musk; 99% feel layoffs undignified, say workplace polls

Nov 18, 2022
“Twitter to start breaking down soon,” say employees after mass resignation, as core, ‘critical’ teams leave

Twitter

“Twitter to start breaking down soon,” say employees after mass resignation, as core, ‘critical’ teams leave

Nov 18, 2022

science

The last total lunar eclipse for 2022 and the next three years takes place on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch it

Astronomy

The last total lunar eclipse for 2022 and the next three years takes place on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch it

Nov 07, 2022
China plans to send monkeys to the Tiangong space station to study how they reproduce in space

Space Exploration

China plans to send monkeys to the Tiangong space station to study how they reproduce in space

Nov 07, 2022
Last Lunar Eclipse of 2022: Places, timing and everything you need to know

Astronomy

Last Lunar Eclipse of 2022: Places, timing and everything you need to know

Nov 04, 2022
Want to send a parcel to the Moon? A Japanese startup is working to establish a courier service for space

Space Tourism

Want to send a parcel to the Moon? A Japanese startup is working to establish a courier service for space

Nov 02, 2022