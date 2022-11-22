Mehul Reuben Das

It seems that the world simply cannot have enough of Koo, India’s multilingual microblogging platform that was developed as a foil to Twitter and its “western interests.” The indigenously developed social media platform was recently launched in Brazil with support for the Portuguese language and has been really well received by the Brazilian people.

Within 48 hours of its launch, the Koo app had over 1 million downloads in Brazil and was one of the highest-rated apps in the country. It occupied the Number 1 spot on both, the Android Play Store and Apple App Store just hours after it was launched.

With its launch in Brazil and support for Portuguese, the Indian social media app is now available in 11 native languages. A spokesperson from Koo says that the platform looks to further cement its position globally by making the app available to more countries and launching in multiple global languages.

Aprameya Radhakrishna, CEO & co-founder of Koo said, “We are very happy to see the kind of love and support Brazil has shown us. It’s great to be the top app in both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in Brazil within 48 hours of being known in the country. This support is a testimony that we are solving a problem for native language-speaking users not only in India but across the world.”

Riding the momentum and love, famous celebrities from Brazil, like Claudia Leitte, Actor Babu Santana, Author Rosana Hermann, news portal Choquei have joined Koo App. YouTuber Felipe Neto became the most followed Brazillian on the app, crossing 450K+ followers in just two days of his joining the platform. Koo is also expected to see further adoption from across the country.

Mayank Bidawatka, a co-founder of Koo, said, “We are proud to have started the movement of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ in the tech product world. We have made Brazil fall in love with India. With every new language and country launched, we will be getting closer to our mission of uniting a world that is divided by language barriers.”

In June last year, Koo was officially launched in Nigeria after Twitter was indefinitely suspended in the country. Within hours of its launch, the Government of Nigeria too had joined Koo.

Recently, Koo announced that they have crossed over 50 million or 5 crore downloads this year, and has witnessed a substantial increase in users, time spent and engagement since January this year. The platform plans on adding another 5 crore users in the next year.