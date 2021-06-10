Thursday, June 10, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nigerian government joins Koo after Twitter gets indefinitely suspended in the country

Nigerian government banned Twitter after it removed a contentious tweet that President Muhammadu Buhari made about a secessionist movement.


tech2 News StaffJun 10, 2021 12:51:45 IST

Earlier this week, the Indian microblogging site Koo, was officially launched in Nigeria after Twitter was indefinitely suspended in the country. Koo co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna announced the same in a post on Koo. Radhakrishna also teased that the platform may soon add the local language support on Koo in Nigeria. Now, in a post shared a few hours ago, Radhakrishna has revealed that the Government of Nigeria is now on Koo. At the time of writing the story, the government already had 1,554 followers on the platform.

Koo officially launches in Nigeria. Screenshot: Koo India

Koo officially launches in Nigeria. Screenshot: Koo India

Nigerian government joins Koo. Screenshot: Koo India

Nigerian government joins Koo. Screenshot: Koo India

"Nigeria is similar to India in terms of language diversity. It has hundreds of regional languages. Koo has a global outlook and will enable micro-blogging in countries that need it the most. We have built a scalable platform, and while we are still enhancing the product, it’s already available for use in multiple countries today," Koo co-founder had told PTI earlier this week.

Koo, founded by Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka, was launched in 2020 as a 'Made in India' alternative to Twitter. It supports multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu and Bengali, among others.

Why has Twitter been banned in Nigeria?

Last week, the Nigerian government announced that it was suspending Twitter indefinitely, a day after the company removed a contentious tweet that President Muhammadu Buhari made about a secessionist movement.

The country's Information Minister Lai Mohammed said the government made the move because of "the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence".

With inputs from PTI

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Google, Facebook, Whatsapp comply with new IT Rules; Twitter yet to share details, says report

May 29, 2021
Google, Facebook, Whatsapp comply with new IT Rules; Twitter yet to share details, says report
Twitter starts rolling out its subscription service in Canada and Australia

Twitter Blue

Twitter starts rolling out its subscription service in Canada and Australia

Jun 04, 2021
Twitter may soon rollout Facebook-like 'cheer', 'sad', 'hmm', and 'haha' emoji reactions

Twitter

Twitter may soon rollout Facebook-like 'cheer', 'sad', 'hmm', and 'haha' emoji reactions

May 31, 2021
Twitter may soon launch Super Follows paid service for users with more than 10,000 followers

Twitter Super Follows

Twitter may soon launch Super Follows paid service for users with more than 10,000 followers

Jun 07, 2021
'Consequences will follow': Centre issues 'one last notice' to Twitter to comply with IT rules

NewsTracker

'Consequences will follow': Centre issues 'one last notice' to Twitter to comply with IT rules

Jun 05, 2021
Twitter asks for more time from govt to comply with new IT rules due to the 'pandemic situation' in India

Twitter

Twitter asks for more time from govt to comply with new IT rules due to the 'pandemic situation' in India

Jun 09, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021