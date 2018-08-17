Friday, August 17, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 17 August, 2018 23:06 IST

Kimbho continues to fail as trial version disappears from Google Play Store

Kimbho was taken down yet again, and the company alleges that it was a conspiracy by MNCs.

One thing that we can learn from Patanjali is to keep trying until you succeed. The company’s chat app, Kimbho continues to fail, one version at a time, does not give up, and also loves making excuses.

Just about more than two months after it was taken down in a haste, the company announced on 15 August that Kimbho is set to re-launch on 27 August. Its trial version, however, was made available on the Google Play Store for downloads.

Kimbho Logo.

Kimbho logo.

In less than 24 hours, users who downloaded the app reported issues including problems in setting up profile pictures and complained about the poor user interface.

The app was downloaded over 5,000 times since its relaunch, and all those users were incredibly disappointed with the features.

It looks like the Kimbho app is stuck in a hilarious rut. The app was taken down yet again, on 16 August, and the company alleges that it was a conspiracy by multinational companies against a Swadeshi firm and said the app will be back soon.

"#Patanjali #kimbho App has fallen victim of conspiracy of foreign companies #MNCs. We regret the inconveniences. It will be back soon," said a tweet by Patanjali Ayurved Spokesperson S K Tijarawala.

When Tijarawala was contacted, he said the trial version of the 'Kimbho' app was removed by Google without citing any reason. "We are communicating with them asking the reason why it was removed from the Play Store," he added.

E-mails sent to Google by the publication did not get a response.

While Patanjali is ambitiously pitching 'Kimbho' as a competitor to Facebook-owned Whatsapp, its funny how they keep failing but do not give it.

To make things every dramatic and funnier, Kimbho’s founder – who is supposedly an ex-Googler, Aditi Kamal has been promoting a strange replacement for Kimbho, an app called ‘Bolo.’

Check out her tweet.

Even though it hasn't launched itself completely yet, the Kimbho app is already offering us so much comic relief, with its launch and re-launch stories. Wonder what it will be like when the app actually launches. We are hoping it does, because who doesn't want to laugh.

With inputs from the Press Trust of India

tags


From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets


Top Stories

latest videos

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

also see

Kimbho App

Kimbho chat app users complain about the poor user interface in its trial version

Aug 16, 2018

Kimbho App

Patanjali to re-launch the Kimbho chat app with new features on 27 August

Aug 15, 2018

NewsTracker

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved is pumping money into businesses with zero operations: Report

Aug 10, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp Beta's report feature includes reporting chats without deleting them

Aug 13, 2018

WhatsApp

New WhatsApp update on iOS limits forwarded messages to 5 members only: Report

Aug 07, 2018

Momo WhatsApp challenge

After Blue Whale, new Momo WhatsApp Challenge is triggering suicide among teens

Aug 07, 2018

science

Hubble Telescope

NASA's Hubble telescope captures a rare image with 15,000 galaxies

Aug 17, 2018

Wheat Genome

Scientists detail full genome of wheat containing 1,07,891 genes for first time

Aug 17, 2018

Risk Management

New tool developed to predict landslides, building collapses 2 weeks in advance

Aug 17, 2018

Archeology

World's oldest cheese and deadly disease found under 3000-year-old tomb rubble

Aug 17, 2018