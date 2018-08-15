Wednesday, August 15, 2018 Back to
Press Trust of India 15 August, 2018 17:43 IST

Patanjali to re-launch the Kimbho chat app with new features on 27 August

Patanjali has also put Kimbho's trial version on Google Play Store for downloads.

More than two months after it was taken down hastily, Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved on 15 August said that its messaging app 'Kimbho' is ready with new features and plans to re-launch it this month.

The Haridwar-based firm has now put Kimbho's trial version on Google Play Store for downloads and plans to launch the app officially on August 27.

It will also be available on the Apple App store shortly.

"Kimbho app is now ready with new and advanced features," said a tweet by Patanjali Ayurved managing director Acharya Balkrishna.

The FMCG firm will officially launch the app on August 27, 2018, after fixing the "shortcomings", he further said.

Kimbho Logo.

On May 31 this year, Patanjali had removed Kimbho, which means how are you or what's up in Sanskrit, from Google Play Store and Apple's App Store, a day after the launch saying it was released only for one-day trial.

At that time, several technical experts has pointed out shortcomings in the app on security aspects.

Patanjali is pitching 'Kimbho' to be a competitor of popular chat platform Facebook-owned Whatsapp.

When contacted Patanjali spokesperson S K Tijarawala told PTI, "We have put the trial version of Kimbho on the google play store so that we come to know about the shortcoming. We are open for any amendments to any errors and we have invited feedback from the people also".

According to him, this will be a "safe, secure and swadeshi" messaging platform.

"Now we are expecting millions download during the next 12 days of trial period and we have built a load capacity for that," he said, adding "on August 27, union minister for road Nitin Gadkari along with Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna would launch the swadeshi app".

The company had said that time, it would launch the app officially soon, once its technical development phase is completed.

The company had claimed that it placed the new app on Google Play Store and Apple's App Store only for a day, that too for technical testing.

Patanjali, which is known for its range of FMCG products, had claimed that Kimbho had witnessed around 1.5 lakh downloads in the first three hours when its trial version was earlier put on Google Play Store and App Store for a day only.

