Friday, May 24, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

KaiOS is now present on 100 million devices and has raised another $50 mn

KaiOS has also raised $50 mn from Cathay Innovation and previous investors Google and TCL Holdings

tech2 News StaffMay 24, 2019 09:21:27 IST

Smart feature phones are one of the major phone categories in India and one operating system that has emerged as the winner has to be KaiOS. This OS is present on devices such as the Reliance JioPhones, Nokia 8110 aka the 'banana phone'. This OS is now the third most used operating system in the world as it crossed the 100 million installed devices mark.

Android and iOS pretty much dominate the smartphone space, but KaiOS is filling that gap between smartphones and feature phones. KaiOS has also raised $50 mn from Cathay Innovation and previous investors Google and TCL Holdings, according to a report in TechCrunch. KaiOS is present on over 100 million devices in 100 countries.

KaiOS is now present on 100 million devices and has raised another mn

With the latest $50 mn investment, KaiOS' total investments have gone up to $72 mn. Google had earlier invested $22 mn in the OS post which we saw the presence of Google Assistant, Maps and more on phones such as JioPhone.

While there were speculations of KaiOS investment since the Mobile World Congress that took place in Barcelona earlier this year, a spokesperson for KaiOS said the delay was caused due to the coordination with stakeholders.

As of April 2019, KaiOS running JioPhone has been the leader when it comes to feature phone sales in India. As per a Jio press release, JioPhone was said to occupy 30 percent of the market share making it a leader in the segment.

(Also Read: JioPhone and KaiOS are redefining the feature phone landscape in India)

While smartphones are being sold in huge numbers in India, there are nearly 400 million feature phones in the country as well — which is still quite a massive market for feature phones.

In second place was Samsung with a 15 percent market share followed by Lava which came in third with a 13 percent share. The report claims that the feature phone market has been growing for the past three years and this category is expected to cross the one billion units mark by 2021.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd which owns Reliance Jio is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd, the publisher of Firstpost and tech2

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications


also see

Google

Google is about to add a lot more ads to search results, Gmail, Maps and more

May 16, 2019
Google is about to add a lot more ads to search results, Gmail, Maps and more
Google I/ 2019: Playable podcasts are now coming to desktop, iOS via Search

Google Podcasts

Google I/ 2019: Playable podcasts are now coming to desktop, iOS via Search

May 11, 2019
Google will start showing ads on the homepage of its smartphone app

Google

Google will start showing ads on the homepage of its smartphone app

May 15, 2019
Google Search design has been refreshed to give it a more News Feed-like look

Google

Google Search design has been refreshed to give it a more News Feed-like look

May 23, 2019
Google Duplex calls for reservations are handled by humans one-fourth of the time

Google Duplex

Google Duplex calls for reservations are handled by humans one-fourth of the time

May 23, 2019
Google Pixel 4 leak suggests there won’t be any physical buttons on the smartphone

Google

Google Pixel 4 leak suggests there won’t be any physical buttons on the smartphone

May 20, 2019

science

INCOIS: India's lesser-known rockstar in monitoring oceans, forecasting disasters and monitoring fisheries

Ocean Weather

INCOIS: India's lesser-known rockstar in monitoring oceans, forecasting disasters and monitoring fisheries

May 24, 2019
Placental stem cells can regenerate healthy heart cells after attack: Research

Heart health

Placental stem cells can regenerate healthy heart cells after attack: Research

May 22, 2019
Not all plastic is toxic: Bioplastics are made from wood, biodegradable material

plastic

Not all plastic is toxic: Bioplastics are made from wood, biodegradable material

May 22, 2019
Koala numbers decline to 80,000 in Australia, they are now

Koala

Koala numbers decline to 80,000 in Australia, they are now "functionally extinct"

May 22, 2019