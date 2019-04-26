tech2 News Staff

Recently reports emerged that Reliance Jio, which launched only in 2016, has left former leader Airtel behind to occupy the second position behind Vodafone-Idea in overall subscriber count. Now we are hearing reports that Reliance Jio's JioPhone is the most sold feature phone in the Indian market.

As per a Jio press release, JioPhone is said to occupy 30 percent of the market share making JioPhone the leader in the feature phone segment. While smartphones are being sold in huge numbers in India, there are nearly 400 million feature phones in the country as well.

In second place Samsung is there with a 15 percent market share of feature phone market and Lava comes in third from 13 percent. The report claims that the feature phone market has been growing for the past three years. Apart from the feature phones are expected to cross one billion units by 2021.

Jio will be leading the subscriber market share in the current year. The report also said that Jio has added 80 lakh new subscribers to the overall mobile subscriber count since February giving the telecom giant a grand total of 30.6 crore subscribers in the country.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

