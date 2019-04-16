tech2 News Staff

One of the most popular apps for watching live TV on your smartphone is JioTV. However, if you were to receive a text on your phone which you wanted to reply you would have to exit the app. With the new update, JioTV will now get a picture-in-picture (PiP) mode feature to circumvent this problem.

As per the changelog on the JioTV application on Play Store, the PiP feature will be available for Android 8.0 and higher. With this feature, you can browse, chat, type and more while having your video streaming in a small floating video, quite like the Netflix app. WhatsApp also allows you to view YouTube videos in a floating window inside its app while you browse through the rest of your chats.

To enable PiP mode go to the app settings for Jio TV and allow permission for Picture-in-Picture mode. The floating video can be enlarged as well and will take you back to the main app.

In more recent news surrounding Jio has just launched a new app for Android and iOS devices. Called JioNews and available online as well, this is a service that will offer direct access to curated news content as well as to local and international magazines and blogs.

According to Jio, the service includes 150+ Live news channels 800+ magazines and 250+ newspapers. Users can customise their homepage by selecting interest areas and news sources. Topics include Bollywood, fashion, health, automotive, sports, technology and more.

Disclosure - Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.