Tuesday, April 16, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

JioTV update for Android now brings in picture-in-picture mode

The JioTV picture-in-picture feature will be available for Android 8.0 and higher.

tech2 News StaffApr 16, 2019 16:48:52 IST

One of the most popular apps for watching live TV on your smartphone is JioTV. However, if you were to receive a text on your phone which you wanted to reply you would have to exit the app. With the new update, JioTV will now get a picture-in-picture (PiP) mode feature to circumvent this problem.

JioTV update for Android now brings in picture-in-picture mode

JioTV app.

As per the changelog on the JioTV application on Play Store, the PiP feature will be available for Android 8.0 and higher. With this feature, you can browse, chat, type and more while having your video streaming in a small floating video, quite like the Netflix app. WhatsApp also allows you to view YouTube videos in a floating window inside its app while you browse through the rest of your chats.

To enable PiP mode go to the app settings for Jio TV and allow permission for Picture-in-Picture mode. The floating video can be enlarged as well and will take you back to the main app.

In more recent news surrounding Jio has just launched a new app for Android and iOS devices. Called JioNews and available online as well, this is a service that will offer direct access to curated news content as well as to local and international magazines and blogs.

According to Jio, the service includes 150+ Live news channels 800+ magazines and 250+ newspapers. Users can customise their homepage by selecting interest areas and news sources. Topics include Bollywood, fashion, health, automotive, sports, technology and more.

Disclosure - Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

 

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Benny Behanan says BJP makes promises only for sensationalism


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay


also see

WhatsApp stickers

WhatsApp stickers: Here is how to download stickers for Ram Navami 2019

Apr 13, 2019
WhatsApp stickers: Here is how to download stickers for Ram Navami 2019
WhatsApp may soon let you block chat screenshots, roll out new doodle UI

WhatsApp

WhatsApp may soon let you block chat screenshots, roll out new doodle UI

Apr 16, 2019
YouTube's picture-in-picture mode is now rolling out to users outside the US

YouTube

YouTube's picture-in-picture mode is now rolling out to users outside the US

Apr 07, 2019
WhatsApp Stickers: How to download Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa stickers

whatsapp

WhatsApp Stickers: How to download Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa stickers

Apr 06, 2019
WhatsApp Business is now available for iOS devices and has all the same features

WhatsApp

WhatsApp Business is now available for iOS devices and has all the same features

Apr 04, 2019
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a standalone app for iPad; user interface leaked online

whatsapp

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a standalone app for iPad; user interface leaked online

Apr 10, 2019

science

NASA's TESS planet-hunter discovers first Earth-sized exoplanet 53 light-years away

Exoplanets

NASA's TESS planet-hunter discovers first Earth-sized exoplanet 53 light-years away

Apr 16, 2019
Monkeys injected with human brain genes grew 'intelligent' in controversial study

Super-intelligent Monkeys

Monkeys injected with human brain genes grew 'intelligent' in controversial study

Apr 16, 2019
NASA awards three Indian teams at annual Human Exploration Rover Challenge

NASA Awards

NASA awards three Indian teams at annual Human Exploration Rover Challenge

Apr 16, 2019
SpaceX Falcon Heavy booster may be lost to sea despite perfect landing last week

SpaceX Falcon Heavy

SpaceX Falcon Heavy booster may be lost to sea despite perfect landing last week

Apr 16, 2019