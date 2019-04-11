tech2 News Staff

Jio has just launched a new app for Android and iOS devices. Called JioNews and available online as well, this is a service that will offer direct access to curated news content as well as to local and international magazines and blogs.

According to Jio, the service includes 150+ Live news channels 800+ magazines and 250+ newspapers. Users can customise their homepage by selecting interest areas and news sources. Topics include Bollywood, fashion, health, automotive, sports, technology and more.

The new service is essentially a consolidation of JioXpressNews, JioMags and JioNewsPaper with Live TV and video coverage also thrown in. The service is also available in 12 different languages.

Jio users will have free access to all features while non-Jio users can try the service for free for 90 days by signing up with a Facebook or Google ID.

iOS users can download the app from here.

Android users can download the app from here.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

