JioPhone users to get 100 minutes, SMS for free till 17 April, incoming calls will be free post validity

Jio has also announced that all JioPhone users will continue to receive incoming calls post the validity.


tech2 News StaffMar 31, 2020 16:32:11 IST

As the Coronavirus Outbreak has forced people to stay indoors, communication has restricted to audio and video calls to stay in touch with friends, family and office colleagues. At such a time, people who do not have access to the internet, or are unable to work the web, would face issues recharging their network SIM.

For such users, Jio is offering 1oo minutes of calls and 100 SMS for free for JioPhone users across the country till 17 April 2020. In addition to that, Jio has also announced that all JioPhone users will continue to receive incoming calls post the validity, as well.

Representational image of a JioPhone. Image: Reuters

Further, Jio has also provided alternative channels to recharge such as UPI, ATM, SMS, call, etc.

On Monday, for broadband users, Jio also rolled out a new broadband plan that provides 10 Mbps broadband free for households. The benefit of the new plan is only until the lockdown is in effect in India. Once the lockdown is over, subscribers of the free plan will be moved to other existing plans. You can go to the official website or MyJio app and sign up to subscribe to the plan.

Last week, Reliance Jio also introduced a work from home plan at Rs 251. The plan comes with a validity of 51 days offers 2 GB data per day.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

