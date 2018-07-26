After the launch of the JioPhone in July 2017 in the Indian market, the feature phone now tops the segment in India with almost half the market share.

According to statistics by Counterpoint Research, the JioPhone by Reliance Jio currently holds a total market share of 47 percent, ahead of Samsung and Nokia. The report is published according to the numbers from the second quarter of 2018.

In the second quarter of 2017, the phone was at 0.3 percent. Considering that, Jio has grown tremendously in just a years time.

Also, Jio's market share is more than five times of that of Samsung, which currently holds a 9 percent share in Q2 2018. Last year Samsung was leading at 27 percent. The market share this year for Samsung is three times less than that of last year.

Samsung may not be unhappy about the fall though, because even if the market share fell considerably in the feature phone segment, it is currently leading in the smartphone segment. According to the same research paper published by Counterpoint, Samsung has a 29 percent market share, toppling its Chinese rival Xiaomi which has gathered a close 28 percent.

At the third position in the feature phone segment, is Nokia, at 8 percent. It was 3 percent last year, which means unlike Samsung, Nokia has seen a growth in the feature phone segment, however, it's not much.

Itel in India stands at number four with 6 percent market share, which is close to Nokia. It has a market share of 16 percent in 2017, which has fallen tremendously this year.

According to the report, Reliance Jio is likely to maintain the growth momentum as it refreshed its JioPhone 2 this month, coupled with an upgrade offer of Rs 501 and bringing popular apps including WhatsApp to JioPhone 2.

JioPhone 2 will also see offers like limited time exchange offers, wherein users with feature phones can exchange their current devices for a JioPhone with access to Jio network at really low prices.

