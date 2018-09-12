The successor to the hugely successful JioPhone called the JioPhone 2 is set to go on sale at 12.00 pm today in the form of a flash sale on Jio's official website. This will be the fourth flash sale and customers purchasing the device can choose between three recharge options for the 4G feature phone, priced at Rs 49, Rs 99, and Rs 153.

The JioPhone 2 has a QWERTY keyboard and support for dual-SIM which was not the case with the earlier JioPhone. The device is priced at Rs 2,999 and if reports are to be believed then this flash sale will be having a limited number of units.

JioPhone was created with an aim to accelerate the Digital Revolution in India and offer phones at extremely affordable prices. The device comes with 512 MB RAM, 4 GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 128 GB using microSD card and a 2,000 mAh battery.

It supports VoLTE, VoWiFi, dual-SIM, FM, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and NFC. The device runs on KaiOS, comes with a mono speaker, 2 MP rear and front VGA camera. The device supports dual SIM slots allowing for two nano-SIM cards.