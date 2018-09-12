Wednesday, September 12, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 12 September, 2018 11:39 IST

JioPhone 2 to go on its fourth flash sale at 12.00 pm today on Jio's website

JioPhone was created with an aim to accelerate the Digital Revolution in India.

The successor to the hugely successful JioPhone called the JioPhone 2 is set to go on sale at 12.00 pm today in the form of a flash sale on Jio's official website. This will be the fourth flash sale and customers purchasing the device can choose between three recharge options for the 4G feature phone, priced at Rs 49, Rs 99, and Rs 153.

JioPhone 2.

The JioPhone 2 has a QWERTY keyboard and support for dual-SIM which was not the case with the earlier JioPhone. The device is priced at Rs 2,999 and if reports are to be believed then this flash sale will be having a limited number of units.

JioPhone was created with an aim to accelerate the Digital Revolution in India and offer phones at extremely affordable prices. The device comes with 512 MB RAM, 4 GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 128 GB using microSD card and a 2,000 mAh battery.

It supports VoLTE, VoWiFi, dual-SIM, FM, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and NFC. The device runs on KaiOS, comes with a mono speaker, 2 MP rear and front VGA camera. The device supports dual SIM slots allowing for two nano-SIM cards.

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

India's Drone Policy Explained

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

IFA 2018 Trends

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

