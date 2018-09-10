WhatsApp, via a company blog, has confirmed that the eponymous chat app has arrived on KaiOS on JioPhone and JioPhone 2 and is expected to roll out to all devices by 20 September.

The messaging app is by far the most popular messaging platform in the country and the fact that it’s coming to one of the most popular mobile platforms around is good news for everyone. In July of 2018, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani had announced that over 25 mn JioPhones have already been sold, amounting to a whopping 35.8 percent of the feature phone market.

JioPhone 2, announced at the same event, features a QWERTY keypad and a larger screen, as well as a larger price tag of Rs 2,999.

WhatsApp will arrive in a more simplified avatar and will be available to download on the Jio AppStore.

It’s not yet clear if all of WhatsApp’s features, including Status updates and payments, will be supported on the relatively limited KaiOS platform.

