JioPhone 2, the successor of JioPhone, hit the Indian market through a flash sale on 16 August at 12 pm. The sale lasted about 40 minutes with minor bumps in the beginning – some buyers were stuck at the 'Add to cart' stage' in the initial minutes of the sale. After about 40 minutes, though, there were no phones to be had.

For all those broken souls who couldn't get their hands on the JioPhone 2 in the first round, a second flash sale is set to take place on 30 August.

The phone is priced at Rs 2,999 and will be up for grabs at 12 pm only on Jio.com. As it is a flash sale, brace yourselves and be prepared with your details at least 5 minutes before the sale goes live. The phone is expected to be in high demand and stock will run out soon.

So, gear yourself with proper connectivity and prepare to hit that payment button as quickly as possible.

If the second flash sale will be similar to the first one, here's the drill:

1) Fill in your pin code and press in the 'Check Availability' box to see whether the phone can be delivered to your address. You may be allowed to buy only one unit of the phone.

2) Then hit the 'Add to cart' option to get the phone in your shopping cart.

3) You may then get to see all the details of the phone in your cart, like the product name, quantity and the price. You will be shown the total breakdown of price.

4) The total price of the phone may come up to Rs 3,098 after adding the shipping and delivery charges.

5) If you're all set to buy the phone, then without further ad press on the 'Checkout' button.

6) Fill in your personal details, put down your delivery address and then select your payment method.

7) Now if you were quick enough, then the Reliance JioPhone 2 will be at your doorstep in 5-7 business days.

You can check out the details of how the first flash sale went down here.

Now to refresh your memories, here's a complete breakdown of the features and specification of the JioPhone 2

If you are done with touchscreens and just want the good ol' phones with their full QWERTY keyboards and navigation pads, the JioPhone should be very appealing.

The phone also supports apps like WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube, which is awaited on the first-gen JioPhone as well. It features a 2.4-inch QVGA display, which also supports landscape mode for watching videos.

JioPhone 2 runs on KaiOS and comes with 512 MB of RAM and 4 GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 128 GB.

For the camera, the JioPhone 2 offers a 2 MP rear camera and a VGA front-facing sensor.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM, LTE, VoLTE, and VoWi-Fi, along with FM, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, and NFC. Fueling the JioPhone 2 is a 2,000 mAh battery.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.