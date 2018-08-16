tech2 News Staff 16 August, 2018 13:01 IST
JioPhone 2 is equipped with 512 MB RAM, 4 GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 128 GB.
Reliance Jio's JioPhone 2 is going on sale today for Rs 2,999 at 12 pm on Jio.com in a flash sale.
JioPhone 2 is equipped with 512 MB RAM and 4 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded by up to 128 GB using a microSD card and a 2,000 mAh battery.
The device runs on KaiOS and comes with a 2 MP rear camera and a VGA unit on the front. The phone supports VoLTE, VoWiFi, dual-SIM, FM, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and NFC.
It has a 2.4-inch QVGA display with a large QWERTY keyboard and a mono speaker, which has been described as being very loud.
JioPhone 2 will also support the JioPhone exclusive tariff plans, including:
Rs 49 plan: 1 GB high-speed data, 50 SMS, unlimited voice calls, 28-days validity.
Rs 99 plan: 14 GB high-speed data, 300 SMS, unlimited voice calls, 28-days validity.
Rs 153 plan: 42 GB high-speed data, unlimited SMS, unlimited voice calls, 28-days validity.
Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
highlights
12:43 (IST)
Out of stock! Congratulations to all the lucky JioPhone 2 buyers and whoever didn't get through, there's always a next time! :)
12:09 (IST)
Rs 99 for shipping charges The JioPhone 2 will be at your doorstep within 5-7 business days.
12:02 (IST)
The clock strikes 12! The flash sale has begun. Grab your JioPhone 2 from Jio.com , NOW!
11:07 (IST)
JioPhone 2 price, features and specifications Ahead of the JioPhone 2 flash sale, here is all you need to know about the new feature phone.
12:59 (IST)
Next flash sale
The next flash sale will take place on the 30 August at 12 PM
12:43 (IST)
12:35 (IST)
Multiple language support
JioPhone 2 comes with a simplified interface covering 22 Indian languages.
12:30 (IST)
Check-out details
Once you're through the first step, then fill in your personal details and press continue.
12:24 (IST)
Congratulations!
Lucky buyer. :)
Was successful in booking the JioPhone 2. Working fine for me. Try refreshing. Will work pic.twitter.com/HD1xYQatX8— Patna Waasi (@S21Nawab_) August 16, 2018
12:21 (IST)
Let the fingers do the talking
JioPhone 2 comes with a QWERTY keypad with a display size of 2.4-inch QVGA.
12:17 (IST)
Jio.com down for some
@JioCare this is what happens when I added the jiophone 2 to cart. Unable to proceed despite 6 or more attempts pic.twitter.com/4B3PW824ub— Anushri Rao (@RaoAnushri) August 16, 2018
12:13 (IST)
Total amount
Rs 3,098, including the delivery charges
12:09 (IST)
12:05 (IST)
Delivery details.
12:05 (IST)
The site's down!
12:02 (IST)
11:50 (IST)
Feature phone advantage over entry-level smartphones
With JioPhone and an affordable internet plan, paired with the Jio content library, feature phone buyers get a lot of value overall.
11:40 (IST)
JioPhone hits the 25 million milestone
At the 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries, its chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani announced that 25 mn JioPhones have been sold to date.
11:30 (IST)
JioPhone is one of the most popular phones in India
With the added functionalities and strong retail presence across India, the goal that I have now set for our #Jio team is to enable 100 million users on this #JioPhone platform in the shortest possible time and create another world record: Mukesh Ambani at #RILAGM— Flame of Truth (@flameoftruth) July 5, 2018
11:07 (IST)
10:01 (IST)
Everything you want to know about JioPhone 2
