tech2 News Staff 16 August, 2018 13:01 IST

JioPhone 2 launch highlights: Out of stock, next flash sale on 30 August at 12 PM

JioPhone 2 is equipped with 512 MB RAM, 4 GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 128 GB.

Reliance Jio's JioPhone 2 is going on sale today for Rs 2,999 at 12 pm on Jio.com in a flash sale.

JioPhone 2 is equipped with 512 MB RAM and 4 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded by up to 128 GB using a microSD card and a 2,000 mAh battery.

Reliance Jio Phone 2

Reliance Jio Phone 2

The device runs on KaiOS and comes with a 2 MP rear camera and a VGA unit on the front. The phone supports VoLTE, VoWiFi, dual-SIM, FM, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and NFC.

It has a 2.4-inch QVGA display with a large QWERTY keyboard and a mono speaker, which has been described as being very loud.

JioPhone 2 will also support the JioPhone exclusive tariff plans, including:

Rs 49 plan: 1 GB high-speed data, 50 SMS, unlimited voice calls, 28-days validity.

Rs 99 plan: 14 GB high-speed data, 300 SMS, unlimited voice calls, 28-days validity.

Rs 153 plan: 42 GB high-speed data, unlimited SMS, unlimited voice calls, 28-days validity.

 

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

  • 12:59 (IST)

    Next flash sale

    The next flash sale will take place on the 30 August at 12 PM

  • 12:43 (IST)

    Out of stock!

    Congratulations to all the lucky JioPhone 2 buyers and whoever didn't get through, there's always a next time! :)

  • 12:35 (IST)

    Multiple language support

    JioPhone 2 comes with a simplified interface covering 22 Indian languages.

  • 12:30 (IST)

    Check-out details

    Once you're through the first step, then fill in your personal details and press continue.

  • 12:24 (IST)

    Congratulations!

    Lucky buyer. :)

  • 12:21 (IST)


    Let the fingers do the talking

    JioPhone 2 comes with a QWERTY keypad with a display size of 2.4-inch QVGA. 

  • 12:17 (IST)

    Jio.com down for some

  • 12:13 (IST)

    Total amount

    Rs 3,098, including the delivery charges

  • 12:09 (IST)

    Rs 99 for shipping charges

    The JioPhone 2 will be at your doorstep within 5-7 business days.

  • 12:05 (IST)

    Delivery details.

  • 12:05 (IST)

    The site's down!

  • 12:02 (IST)

    The clock strikes 12!

    The flash sale has begun. Grab your JioPhone 2 from Jio.com, NOW!

  • 11:50 (IST)

    Feature phone advantage over entry-level smartphones

    With JioPhone and an affordable internet plan, paired with the Jio content library, feature phone buyers get a lot of value overall. 

  • 11:40 (IST)

    JioPhone hits the 25 million milestone

    At the 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries, its chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani announced that 25 mn JioPhones have been sold to date.

  • 11:30 (IST)

    JioPhone is one of the most popular phones in India

  • 11:07 (IST)

    JioPhone 2 price, features and specifications

    Ahead of the JioPhone 2 flash sale, here is all you need to know about the new feature phone.

  • 10:01 (IST)

    Everything you want to know about JioPhone 2

    • read more


