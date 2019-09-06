Kshitij Pujari

Reliance Jio has entered the stiff market of fibre optic broadband today with its new offering called JioFiber which has been in a testing phase since last year. It is expected to disrupt the fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) industry just like Jio disrupted the telecom industry three years ago by bringing mobile data prices extremely low. Prices for Jio Fiber start from Rs 699 and go all the way to Rs 8,999.

Jio Fiber service offers

As part of the Jio Fiber service, customers will be eligible to get a free 4K set-top box and a landline connection. This landline connection will let you make voice calls across India on other mobile phones as well as landline numbers. The set-top box will let you make video calls, provided you have a webcam attached to your TV and to other Jio users across the platform using the JioCall app.

As part of the Jio Fiber Welcome Offer, users who opt for annual plans will be eligible for a free HD or 4K LED TVs.

Jio Fiber services will also come bundled with OTT applications so that you don’t have to pay separately to access these services. As of now, we do not know which OTT services are part of this plan.

The Jio First Day First Show offer will also let Premium Jio Fiber customers watch movies on their TVs on the same day as their theatrical release. This feature will be available from mid-2020 onwards.

How does Jio Fiber compete with other service providers?

Apart from Jio, Airtel, BSNL, Hathway, Spectra and Tata Sky also offer FTTH services with speeds of 100 Mbps or more. Let's have a look at how they compare to Jio Fiber

JioFibre Airtel V-Fibre BSNL Bharat Fibre Spectra Broadband Tata Sky Broadband Speed (Mbps) 100, 250, 500 1000 40, 100, 300 50, 100 250, 500, 1000 25, 75 ,100 FUP (GB) 100, 200, 500, 1250, 2500, 5000 100, 300 , Unlimited 500, 750, Unlimited 500 200, Unlimited Speed post FUP (Mbps) 1 2 2, 10 (for 1 Gbps) NA 1 Cost Rs 699 - 100 Mbps (100 GB); Rs 849 - 100 Mbps (200 GB); Rs 1,299 - 250 Mbps; Rs 2,499 - 500 Mbps; Rs 3,999 - 1 Gbps (2500 GB); Rs 8,999 - 1 Gbps (5000 GB) Rs 799 - 40 Mbps; Rs 1,099 - 100 Mbps; Rs 1,399 - 300 Mbps; Rs 1,999 - Unlimited @ 100 Mbps Rs 777 - 50 Mbps; Rs 1,277 - 100 Mbps; Rs 2,499 - Unlimited @ 100 Mbps 40 GB /day; Rs 9,999 @ 100 Mbps 120 GB/day; Rs 16,999 - Unlimited @ 100 Mbps 170 GB/day Rs 885 - 1 Gbps; Rs 833 - 500 Mbps; Rs 799 - 250 Mbps Rs 999 @ 50 Mbps; Rs 999 - Unlimited @ 25 Mbps; Rs 1,249 - Unlimited @ 50 Mbps; Rs 1,599 - Unlimited@ 100 Mbps

