Reliance Jio has today officially announced the plans for its Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) service Jio Fiber. The company has earlier been testing its service since the past one year in over a 1,000 cities and today the commercial roll-out for the service has begun.

Jio Fiber will be present in over 1,600 cities across the country and internet speeds will start from 100 Mbps and will go all the way to 1 Gbps.

Here are all the upcoming Jio Fiber services

1.Ultra-high-speed broadband(up to 1 Gbps)

2.Free domestic voice calling, conferencing and international calling

3.TV video calling and conferencing

4.Entertainment OTT apps

5.Gaming

6.Home Networking

7.Device Security

8.VR Experience

9.Premium ContentPlatform

Jio Fiber plans

As you can see in the picture above Jio Fiber's cheapest plan starts at Rs 699 and will give the user 100 Mbps speed and you get 100 GB of data with an option to add a 50 GB more of FUP. Post the FUP limit speeds will be throttled to 1 Mbps. The most expensive plan is for Rs 8,499 and this will give the user 1 Gbps speed with a FUP of 5,000 GB and will throttle speeds to 1 Mbps post that. All extra GBs offered by Jio on some of the plans have a validity of only 6 months as an introductory benefit.

All the Jio Fiber plans will have free voice calls anywhere in India. Apart from that you also get TV Video Calling/Conferencing feature which will be worth Rs 1,200 per year. You also have the option to opt for zero-latency gaming priced at Rs 1,200 per year on all the packs. There is device security option also available for up to 5 devices worth Rs 999 per year.

To install a Jio Fiber connection in your home you will have to pay one-time deposit of Rs 2,500 in which Rs 1,500 is refundable while Rs 1,000 is the installation charge.

As per Jio's Welcome Offer you get a Jio Home Gateway worth Rs 5,000, a 4K Jio Set Top Box worth Rs 4,000, a Television set (only for Gold plans and above), subscription to your favourite OTT app and unlimited voice and data.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and all of Jio Fiber has been designed with the sole purpose of giving you a delightful experience. The launch of Jio Fiber, with its revolutionary services, is just the beginning of a new and exciting journey. As always, we will continue working hard to bring more such amazing services to your home and take Jio Fiber to the next level,” said Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio Infocomm in a statement.

How to get Jio Fiber?

Visit www.jio.com or download MyJio app

Register for JioFiber services

If JioFiber is available in your area, Jio service representatives will get in touch with you

For existing customers

Jio will be getting in touch with existing customers.

All communication will be via the MyJio app

On recharging with a monthly/quarterly/annual plan of their choice, every Jio Fiber user will get a Set Top Box.

