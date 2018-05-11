After the prepaid market, Reliance Jio has now entered the postpaid market with the ‘zero-touch’ plan at Rs 199 from 15 May onwards. In this plan, the user will receive 25 GB of internet data every month, free unlimited local and STD, roaming calls and free SMS.

For ISD calls, the Jio SIM will be pre-activated where the calls would begin at 50 paise per minute. For international calling, the user can avail the one-click activation at 'Zero Cost' which has an 'unlimited credit limit'. Other benefits include a free subscription to all Jio apps. When it comes to international roaming, users can enjoy the unlimited services at Rs 575 per day.

Reliance Jio enters that domain of the telecom market which has for long been dominated by Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea. Let's have a look how other companies fare in the postpaid market as compared to the new entrant.

Now Airtel and Vodafone are head to head when it comes to providing postpaid services. At Rs 399, both the telcos, Airtel and Vodafone, provide 20 GB of internet data, free local, STD, and roaming calls. Both give free SMS benefits.

For ISD calls, a consent has to be provided by the customer at the time of registration which unlike Jio comes pre-activated. For international roaming, the activation is chargeable at Rs 149 per month. For Airtel subscribers, other benefits include Wynk Music, and for Vodafone subscribers, there is Vodafone Play.

Idea at Rs 398 per month, gives 20 GB of internet data, free local and STD calls, but the roaming calls are chargeable. Free 3,000 national/local/roaming SMS service is inclusive. When it comes to ISD calls, the customer has to give a security deposit of Rs 1000, and for international roaming, the activation is chargeable at Rs 149 per month along with an additional security deposit of Rs 2,000. Idea Apps are included in the monthly plans.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost