Reliance Jio has launched a 'zero-touch' plan for postpaid users only. The plan costs Rs 199, offers "unlimited benefits", and will be available from Tuesday, 15 May. The plan entails 25 GB of free data per month along with free voice calls, unlimited SMS messages, premium subscriptions to Jio Apps and activation of international roaming with a single click.

The plan is called 'zero-touch' because Jio essentially gives services such as Voice, Internet, SMS, International calling pre-activated in the plan. Apart from this Jio has also unveiled tariff plans for international calls as well. JioPostpaid users also have a choice to enjoy unlimited services on international roaming starting at Rs 575 per day.

There is also the fact that International calling will be pre-activated without any security deposit on the plan. Jio is also offering home delivery of SIM cards with activation for interested users. Jio prepaid customers can also avail the international calling and international roaming tariffs.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost