Wednesday, November 02, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Want to send a parcel to the Moon? A Japanese startup is working to establish a courier service for space

A Japanese aeronautical company ISpace is planning to establish the world's first courier service that services people in space. They will help transport commercial products and research equipment up in space, on behalf of institutes, private players, and certain governments.


Mehul Reuben DasNov 02, 2022 15:54:49 IST

The race to be the first one in space, and then the Moon was a contest between mainly the USA and the Soviet Union. Today though, the race to be the first one to completely commercialise space travel and make it feasible for tourists is practically anybody’s race, including private players.

Want to send a parcel to the Moon_ A Japanese startup is working to establish a courier service for space

Thanks to a Japanese aeronautical research company, people on Earth can now send parcels and couriers to space. Image Credit: ISpace.

We have heard about space agencies and aeronautical firms partnering up to make the world’s first space hotel. Now, we have an up-and-coming startup from Japan that wants to establish a courier service in space. Want to send a parcel or an urgent document to someone in space? Well, in a few years, you can.

ISpace Inc., a Tokyo-based company, plans to launch a lunar lander by the end of this month, that will carry a variety of commercial and governmental payloads, including 2 rovers.

The goal of this firm is to establish a human population on the moon by 2040, but before then it wants to transform one of its modules on the moon as a courier and logistical lunar hub. The aim is to make money by transporting commercial products and research equipment up in space, on behalf of research institutes, private players, and certain government agencies.

ISpace’s first trip will test both the technological capabilities it has developed since its creation in 2010 and the trust of its investors. The Japan Times reported that a lot depends on its success, including the possibility of an IPO as early as this fiscal year and a chance to take a larger piece of space tourism and commercial logistics industry, which, Morgan Stanley predicts would triple to $1 trillion in two decades from 2020.

The mission that ISpace Inc., is a part of is called the Hakuto-R lunar exploration programme, which, essentially means “white rabbit” in Japanese, and includes a moon lander mission from the Japanese space and research agency. ISpace plans on launching at least 10 different missions to the moon before they can start construction of their “sorting hub.” 

One of the biggest costs for private players like ISpace has been the fuel costs associated with a flight to the moon. Space crafts burn up a lot of fuel when taking off, and when landing on the moon’s surface. ISpace claims that they have a new way to land on the moon which would significantly reduce the fuel consumed while landing on the moon. This new system uses the moon’s gravity for propulsion.

The startup claims that by using the moon’s gravity as propulsion, fuel costs can be decreased. The success of ISpace’s mission will also be important for Japan’s own space programme as the moon once again becomes the centre of global interest.

The launch will take place from Cape Canaveral in Florida, and will use a Falcon 9 rocket constructed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Tiangong Space Station

China now has their own space station, successfully dock the final module of the Tiangong space station

Nov 01, 2022
China now has their own space station, successfully dock the final module of the Tiangong space station
China has yet another uncontrollable, falling rocket reentering the Earth's atmosphere

Tiangong Space Station

China has yet another uncontrollable, falling rocket reentering the Earth's atmosphere

Nov 01, 2022
Watch: Time-lapse of Moon moving above Seattle’s Space Needle amazes internet

Watch: Time-lapse of Moon moving above Seattle’s Space Needle amazes internet

Oct 31, 2022
Elon Musk or Enola Musk? Someone used AI to generate gender-swapped images of celebs, and they are hilarious

Artificial Intelligence

Elon Musk or Enola Musk? Someone used AI to generate gender-swapped images of celebs, and they are hilarious

Oct 21, 2022
A new lease of life: Swedish ML engineer develops AI tool to colourise black-and-white photos automatically

Artificial Intelligence

A new lease of life: Swedish ML engineer develops AI tool to colourise black-and-white photos automatically

Oct 24, 2022
Beyond the Moon: How China is trying to fulfil its 'space dream'

NewsTracker

Beyond the Moon: How China is trying to fulfil its 'space dream'

Oct 31, 2022

science

Want to send a parcel to the Moon? A Japanese startup is working to establish a courier service for space

Space Tourism

Want to send a parcel to the Moon? A Japanese startup is working to establish a courier service for space

Nov 02, 2022
China has yet another uncontrollable, falling rocket reentering the Earth's atmosphere

Tiangong Space Station

China has yet another uncontrollable, falling rocket reentering the Earth's atmosphere

Nov 01, 2022
China now has their own space station, successfully dock the final module of the Tiangong space station

Tiangong Space Station

China now has their own space station, successfully dock the final module of the Tiangong space station

Nov 01, 2022
A new lease of life: Swedish ML engineer develops AI tool to colourise black-and-white photos automatically

Artificial Intelligence

A new lease of life: Swedish ML engineer develops AI tool to colourise black-and-white photos automatically

Oct 24, 2022