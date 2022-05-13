Friday, May 13, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Apple is apparently planning to launch a secret space network for iPhones

Apple has been contemplating including satellite connectivity to their phones for some time now. It seems that if they actually go through with their plans, they may be the first smartphone manufacturer to provide connectivity in space.


FP StaffMay 13, 2022 12:04:26 IST

There is no denying the fact that space tourism is on the horizon. When space tourism goes mainstream, there will be a number of services that tourists will require, and connectivity or telecommunications will be a major one. As fascinating and futuristic as it may sound, it seems Apple had thought of this, years ago, and are all set to make the first move.

Globalstar, An American satellite operator recently announced that they have entered into an agreement with one of the biggest tech companies in the world to build a new communications network. They also said that just a few months before the agreement, the company also bought 13 new satellites from them.

Apple is planning to launch a secret space network for iPhones

It is being said by tech and space enthusiasts in America that the company behind these purchases is Apple, and they plan to use Globalstar to provide satellite connectivity to an iPhone that they will be releasing in the future. In 2021, Bloomberg had reported that Apple was contemplating adding satellite-enabled communications to its mobile devices, turning them into satellite phones. Basically, Apple wants to take satellite phones mainstream.

Globalstar has exclusive rights to electromagnetic frequencies that are reserved for terrestrial use. What that means is that instead of working frequencies that are used in normal cellular coverage in populated, Globalstar’s frequencies work in areas where there’s no cell coverage, as it connects directly to a satellite, instead of the nearest tower. 

Although the spectrum of frequencies they operate on hasn’t been able to generate a ton of money for them, theoretically, it is very valuable, since it promises the ability to seamlessly link affordable mobile phones to both cell towers as well as satellites.

Apple is planning to launch a secret space network for iPhones

 

While most populated areas have reliable cell coverage, satellite connectivity could be useful in rural areas or while travelling to far off places. Satellite operators salivate at the chance of tapping into the much larger terrestrial communications market, and other companies, like AST SpaceMobile and Lynx, are working on their own plans to plug regular mobile phones into satellite networks.

Most of Globalstar’s current customers are search and rescue operators, responders in the US, and other people who often have to go to areas where there’s no cellular coverage. 

Apple is planning to launch a secret space network for iPhones

Apple’s tie-up with Globalstar can work in two ways. The first manner in which this can be implemented is that Apple users can directly link up with a communications satellite when they are in areas with no cellular coverage. Secondly, when space tourism becomes accessible to a lot of people, Apple can leverage their position as the only smartphone maker that can provide connectivity in space, and on the Earth.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Explained: How the world’s first space hotel plans on replicating the Earth’s gravity in space

Apr 29, 2022
Explained: How the world’s first space hotel plans on replicating the Earth’s gravity in space
Google is working on a new tech that can read your body language without using cameras

Google is working on a new tech that can read your body language without using cameras

May 09, 2022
Amazon is offering massive discounts on iPhone 13, here’s how to take advantage of the price drop

Amazon is offering massive discounts on iPhone 13, here’s how to take advantage of the price drop

May 02, 2022
Apple's Chinese manufacturer leaks how the new displays for iPhone 14 series look like

Apple's Chinese manufacturer leaks how the new displays for iPhone 14 series look like

Apr 29, 2022
Explained: What’s the difference between OLED, AMOLED & P-OLED displays

Explained: What’s the difference between OLED, AMOLED & P-OLED displays

May 09, 2022
Apple iPhone 14 Max & 14 Pro key specs revealed, here’s how much the new flagship will cost

Apple iPhone 14 Max & 14 Pro key specs revealed, here’s how much the new flagship will cost

May 09, 2022

science

Apple is apparently planning to launch a secret space network for iPhones

Apple is apparently planning to launch a secret space network for iPhones

May 13, 2022
Explained: What’s the difference between OLED, AMOLED & P-OLED displays

Explained: What’s the difference between OLED, AMOLED & P-OLED displays

May 09, 2022
Google is working on a new tech that can read your body language without using cameras

Google is working on a new tech that can read your body language without using cameras

May 09, 2022
Explained: How the world’s first space hotel plans on replicating the Earth’s gravity in space

Explained: How the world’s first space hotel plans on replicating the Earth’s gravity in space

Apr 29, 2022