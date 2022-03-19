Saturday, March 19, 2022Back to
ISS leaves internet users in awe with magnificent pictures of orbital sunrise; check photos here

According to the space station, the first two pictures of the orbital sunrise were taken when it was orbiting above the Pacific Ocean south of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula while the others was clicked when the ISS was in orbit above the Pacific Ocean south of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands


Mar 19, 2022

The International Space Station (ISS) has often shown us some magnificent pictures of outer space and this time, ISS shared some stunning images showing an orbital sunrise captured from the space station. The images were shared by ISS on their official Instagram account on Friday, 18 March, 2022.

In the set of mesmerizing images shared, the first two slides shows the first rays of an orbital sunrise  illuminating the Earth’s atmosphere while the third slide is a picture of the Sun rising above the Earth’s horizon.

The fourth picture of ISS’ post consists of the most heavenly image, where the Sun shines on the Earth while the planet glows beauteously with the Sun’s light.

The final image gives us a large and clear picture of the Earth being illuminated shortly after an orbital sunrise.

Take a look at the pictures here -

 


International Space Station shared the post with the caption, “An orbital sunrise is seen from the International Space Station as it orbited 262 miles above the Pacific Ocean on 22 February, 2022.”

According to the space station, the first two pictures of the orbital sunrise were taken when it was orbiting above the Pacific Ocean south of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula while the others was clicked when the ISS was in orbit above the Pacific Ocean south of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands.

Since the post from International Space Station was shared, it has gained more than 66,000 likes on Instagram and has also garnered a variety of reactions from users. A user wrote that this was the most beautiful sunrise they had ever seen while another said that the images were magnificent. Someone also commented hilariously that the pictures reminded them of the Universal Studio's presentation.

The International Space Station is a modular space station which is a collaboration of 15 nations working together to operate a world-class, state-of-the-art orbiting laboratory.

