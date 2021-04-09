Friday, April 09, 2021Back to
iQOO 7 series with Snapdragon 888 SoC to launch in India this month: All we know so far

iQoo 7 is expected to come with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 120 W fast charging.


FP TrendingApr 09, 2021 15:38:22 IST

iQOO, back in January, launched the iQOO 7 series in China, following which it was expected to launch in India soon. Now, the company has confirmed the arrival of the device in India, which will happen this month. Here’s a look at the details. As revealed via the company’s Twitter handle, the iQOO 7 phones will launch in a few days. However, we still don’t have an exact date. For those who don’t know, the lineup includes a standard model and a special BMW M Motorsport edition that majorly differs in terms of design changes, considering the presence of three color stripes at the white-hued back panel.

iQOO 7 expected specifications

Going by the China variant, iQOO 7 is the new flagship by the company, which is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip. It comes with a 6.62-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, which supports a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes in two RAM/Storage options: 8 GB/128 GB and 12 GB/256 GB.

On the camera front, there are three rear snappers: a 48 MP primary shooter, a 13 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13 MP portrait lens. Upfront, there is a 16 MP camera.

The phone is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 120 W fast charging, which is another highlight of the device. It runs Android 11 with OriginOS for iQoo on top.

Additionally, iQOO 7 gets an in-display fingerprint scanner, 5G support, USB Type-C port, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and more. It starts at CNY 3,798 (around Rs 43,000).

While the iQOO 7 price in India remains unknown, it is expected to fall under Rs 40,000, thus, becoming the most affordable phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.

The iQOO 5 Neo is expected to launch alongside too.

