iQoo 7 with Snapdragon 888 chipset, 120 W fast charging support launched in China

iQoo 7 offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage and features a punch-hole display.


tech2 News StaffJan 12, 2021 10:25:44 IST

iQoo 7 has debuted in China with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset. In addition to the processor, the other highlights of the smartphone include a 120Hz refresh rate display, a 48 MP triple rear camera setup and a 4,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 120W fast charging technology. In terms of design, the smartphone comes with a punch-hole display and a rectangular camera module at the back. iQoo 7 comes in three colour variants namely Blackland, Latent Blue, and Legendary Edition.

iQoo 7

iQoo 7 pricing, availability

The smartphone comes in two storage variants. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at CNY 3,798 (approx. Rs 43,000) and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at CNY 4,198 (approx Rs 47,600). It comes in Black, Latent Blue, and Legendary Edition colour variants.

iQoo 7 will go on sale in China on 15 January.

iQoo 7 specifications

The smartphone features a 6.62-inch full HD+ AMOLED display that comes with a 1,080 x 2,400-pixel resolution. It comes with a punch hole camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. iQoo 7 runs on Android 11 based OriginOS.

In terms of camera, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 13 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13 MP portrait sensor. As for selfies, it comes with a 16 MP front punch hole camera.

iQoo 7 is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 120 Hz fast charging.

