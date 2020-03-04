Wednesday, March 04, 2020Back to
iQOO 3 to go on its first sale today at 12.00 pm on Flipkart, pricing starts at Rs 36,990

iQOO 3 is equipped with a 4,440 mAh battery that supports 55 W Super Flash charging tech.


tech2 News StaffMar 04, 2020 09:56:42 IST

Vivo sub-brand iQOO made its debut in India last week by launching its first smartphone — iQOO 3 (Review). This smartphone will go on its first sale today at 12.00 pm on Flipkart and on the iQOO website. The highlights of iQOO 3 include Snapdragon 865 chipset, and there's a 5G variant for some reason. You can choose up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage.

iQOO 3 pricing, sale offers

iQOO 3 4G comes in two storage variants — 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 36,990 and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 39,990. The 5G variant comes with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage and it is priced at Rs 44,990.

(Also read: iQOO 3 Review: Snapdragon 865-powered gaming beast that needs a better camera)

The smartphone is available in Tornado Black, Quantum Silver and Volcano Orange colour variants.

As for the sale offers buyers can get a discount of up to Rs 3,000 on the ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards. Jio users can get benefits worth Rs 12,000.

iQOO 3 specifications

iQOO 3 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display that comes with HDR10+ support. The smartphone has a tiny punch hole in the top right corner that houses the front camera. It sports an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and runs on iQOO UI that is based on Android 10. It offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

In the camera segment, the phone sports a 48 MP Sony IMX582 primary quad-camera setup at the rear. The camera setup also includes a 13 MP telephoto lens, a 2 MP bokeh lens and a 13 MP macro lens.

iQOO 3 also has a dedicated Ultra Gaming mode, which includes 4D gaming vibrations, a 180 Hz super touch response rate, among others.

It is equipped with a 4,440 mAh battery that supports 55 W Super Flash charging tech. As per the company, it can charge up to 50 percent in just 15 minutes.

