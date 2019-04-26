Friday, April 26, 2019Back to
Apple iPhone XI leaked 3D renders give a better look at rumoured triple camera setup

The “final” renders shows the camera bump more prominently including the body’s design

tech2 News StaffApr 26, 2019 17:32:44 IST

New 3D renders of the Apple iPhone XI have been released, giving a better look at how Apple’s next iPhone could look like. While most of the body’s design is the same as the current iPhone X, the most eye-catching detail is the massive camera bump on the rear with three camera sensors.

iPhone XI 3D renders. Image: CashKaro/@OnLeaks.

This is the second leak coming from popular Twitter tipster Steve H McFly aka @OnLeaks, this time in collaboration with CashKaro. Previously, he had collaborated with Digit to release the first renders of the iPhone XI. The latest leaks are said to be the “final CAD renders” of the device.

According to CashKaro, the dimensions of the device are 143.9 x 71.4 x 7.8 mm where the thickness increases to 9 mm if the camera bump is included. The device is also said to sport a 5.8-inch display. Along with the 3D renders, a 360-degree video of the render was also released.

iPhone XI 3D renders. Image: CashKaro/@OnLeaks.

iPhone XI 3D renders. Image: CashKaro/@OnLeaks.

The leaked renders show a glossy black iPhone with what appears to be a 3D curved glass back. The corners are rounded as would be on a regular iPhone, but it's the triple camera setup on the back that some may find hard to digest thanks to its weird asymmetrical layout. There's a quad LED flash, followed by three cameras in a weird zig-zag arrangement followed by what appears to be a microphone at the bottom end of the camera ring.

iPhone XI 3D renders. Image: CashKaro/@OnLeaks.

iPhone XI 3D renders. Image: CashKaro/@OnLeaks.

If the leaked renders do turn out to be genuine (will go official in the month of September 2019), Apple indeed could be looking to introduce a new camera feature or simply improve on its Portrait mode's edge detection, while adding an additional telephoto lens.

Bloomberg recently pointed out that Apple would adopt long-distance 3D ToF sensor in its 2019 iPhones. The technology is similar to the stuff found on Oppo's R17 Pro smartphone that uses Time of Flight technology to create a 3D map of the subject or object in the scene by calculating the time light takes to bounce off it.

The setup does remind us of Huawei's Mate 20 Pro, with also features a rounded square ring to hold its triple camera setup last year.

