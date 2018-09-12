Riding on 63 million shipments till August 2018, Apple's iPhone X is on track to be the most successful revenue and profit-generating iPhone ever, a Counterpoint Research report has said.

However, cumulative shipments of the iPhone X are lower than iPhone 6, which was its most-successful device, for a similar period since launch.

iPhone 6 shipped 30 million more units than iPhone X during its first 10 months of sales, so it missed the "Volume Super Cycle" but drove the Cupertino-headquartered giant's "Revenue Super Cycle".

According to Counterpoint's "Market Monitor" report, by comparison, during the iPhone 6 Super Cycle, Apple took only six months to achieve similar volume, post its launch in 2014.

"iPhone X drove a completely radical new design language that helped Apple to command a significantly higher Average Selling Price (ASP) at a point when the overall smartphone market was beginning to saturate," the market reseach firm said in a statement.

Apple has actually delivered a revenue super-cycle, posting record iPhone revenues and ASPs since the iPhone X launch.

"iPhone X is therefore also a factor in Apple becoming the first trillion-dollar company," Counterpoint added.

Meanwhile, India contributed to just one percent of the total iPhone X shipments so far but the device was well received in the US market with demand reaching an all-time high during the initial months of launch.

"This shows in these large volumes' emerging markets, Apple needs to recheck its strategy if it wants to grow its user base or top-line," Counterpoint noted.

To keep up with all the latest updates regarding Apple launch, head to our Apple 2018 page.