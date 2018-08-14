Tuesday, August 14, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 14 August, 2018 20:11 IST

iPhone 6 with a counterfeit battery explodes in a moving car in China: Report

A woman is seen screaming at the top of her voice as the iPhone explodes.

In a viral video on YouTube, the Apple iPhone 6 can be seen in a car, exploding into flames with the driver behind the wheels.

As seen in the video by EEC Media, the video was shot by a dash cam installed inside the vehicle. The woman screaming in the video was identified as Jiang as her phone burst into flames in a moving car.

An Apple iPhone 6 is seen on display at the Apple store. Image: Reuters

The woman’s husband reportedly said that the phone was sent to a local repair shop to replace the battery in February. Surprisingly, she did not know that the replaced battery was not from Apple.

No one was had sustained any injuries, as per the video.

When you look at the video, the woman can be seen screaming at the top of her voice as the iPhone explodes multiple times, and the flames become dense. The back metal casing of the phone can also be seen partially melting in the process.

An investigation found that the counterfeit battery was the cause of the explosion.

This is not the first time that an iPhone has been caught bursting into flames. As per an earlier report, an iPhone 6s could be seen exploding while it was waiting to be repaired in a shop in Las Vegas. In another instance, an iPhone's battery blasted which came for repair in an Apple store. The blast had happened while it was being repaired.

