Tuesday, October 11, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

iPhone 14 and Apple Watch crash detection trigger false emergency SOS calls on basic roller coasters

Apple’s crash detection system is fairly new and relies on G-force measurements, pressure changes, changes in speed changes, and loud noises. Google’s crash detection, however, never had the same problem.


FP StaffOct 11, 2022 11:11:26 IST

As valuable as Apple’s new Crash Detection feature is, it seems that the feature has some bugs that Apple needs to fix. The new iPhone 14 series and the new Apple Watches that the Cupertino-based tech giant unveiled last month has been sending emergency SOS calls across the United States, even when their users were perfectly safe. In fact, something as basic as a roller coaster ride may trigger the new Crash Detection system.

iPhone 14 and Apple Watch crash detection trigger false emergency SOS calls on basic roller coasters (1)

Apple’s new Crash Detection feature is sending out false SOS calls even on basic roller coasters. Image Credit: Unsplash

Crash Detection is a valuable new safety feature that’s arrived with the iPhone 14 lineup and the new Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, and SE 2. But even though Apple uses all-new hardware, an advanced algorithm, and over a million hours of crash data, false positives are still possible.

A new Wall Street Journal report states that in the last couple of weeks, emergency responders in the area have received at least 6 different erroneous emergency calls from the new iPhones and the new Apple Watches when users went up on a roller coaster in a local amusement park.

Interestingly, some unofficial tests of Apple’s Crash Detection have trouble triggering the safety feature. But it turns out roller coasters have the critical attributes to trick the algorithm which takes into account G-force measurements, pressure changes, GPS/speed changes, and loud noises.

What seems to be happening is that the extreme G-forces that one goes through in a roller coaster, seem to be of the same magnitude one experiences when they are in a car crash. That, along with the speed of the roller coasters and the changes in pressure is confusing Apple’s crash detection system, because of which it is sending out those SOS requests.

iPhone 14 and Apple Watch crash detection trigger false emergency SOS calls on basic roller coasters

Sudden changes in G-force measurements, pressure changes, changes in speed, and loud noises seem to confuse Apple’s Crash Detection feature. Image Credit: Apple

In order to stop this from happening, the local amusement park, Dollywood, has asked users to either switch off their devices when they go for roller coasters or to put their devices on Airplane mode. 

Apple, in a statement that they released, maintains that their Crash Detection feature is extremely accurate in detecting severe crashes and that the company optimized it for getting users help while minimizing false positives.

One thing that Apple might be able to do is to put in geofences in areas such as amusement parks, where the chances of such false alarms are high. That way, Apple’s devices will know that the alarms that Crash Detection raises can safely be ignored.

One interesting to note here is that Google has had the crash detection feature in a number of its devices for years now, but never has there been such a public report of their crash detection systems sending out false or rather erroneous emergency calls on this scale. 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

Apple wants to shift a major chunk of AirPods & Beats production to India, asks suppliers to shift resources

Oct 06, 2022
Apple wants to shift a major chunk of AirPods & Beats production to India, asks suppliers to shift resources
Want to revoke access to your personal data after using 'Sign in with' Apple, Google, Facebook? Details here

Internet Security

Want to revoke access to your personal data after using 'Sign in with' Apple, Google, Facebook? Details here

Sep 29, 2022
Apple is unlikely to hold a launch event in October, will launch iPads and Macs via press releases

Apple

Apple is unlikely to hold a launch event in October, will launch iPads and Macs via press releases

Sep 27, 2022
Apple could bring USB-C to AirPods & iPhones by 2024, but won't keep them for long

Apple

Apple could bring USB-C to AirPods & iPhones by 2024, but won't keep them for long

Oct 10, 2022
Apple brings 'Copy and Delete' feature in fresh update; check how it works

Apple

Apple brings 'Copy and Delete' feature in fresh update; check how it works

Sep 27, 2022
Users with older iPhones complain of battery life and camera quality issues after iOS 16 update

Apple

Users with older iPhones complain of battery life and camera quality issues after iOS 16 update

Sep 26, 2022

science

A new way to say goodbye: How some US-based companies are turning deceased humans into compost

Natural Organic Reduction

A new way to say goodbye: How some US-based companies are turning deceased humans into compost

Oct 07, 2022
Explained: How scientists discovered proof of the world’s 6th ocean by examining a diamond

FP Explainers

Explained: How scientists discovered proof of the world’s 6th ocean by examining a diamond

Oct 04, 2022
Explained: What spacecraft is NASA using for its DART mission and how is it going to save the planet from Asteroids

Explained

Explained: What spacecraft is NASA using for its DART mission and how is it going to save the planet from Asteroids

Sep 23, 2022
Back To The Future: Turkey photographer uses AI to resurrect celebrities who died young

Artificial Intelligence

Back To The Future: Turkey photographer uses AI to resurrect celebrities who died young

Sep 23, 2022