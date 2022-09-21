FP Trending

Apple has officially announced the much-awaited iPhone 14 series. There has been a lot of debate about these devices’ functionality ever since they were introduced. The vital Car Crash Detection tool is one of the new features in the iPhone 14 series.

Apple claims in a support document posted on the official website that this safety function is intended to identify serious vehicle accidents, such as rollovers, front impacts, and side impacts. Minivans, sedans, pickup trucks, SUVs, and other passenger vehicles are included. However, it’s crucial to understand that not all crashes can be detected by the feature. If a serious car crash is detected, Apple claims users will be able to access the feature through their Apple Watch or the iPhone.

According to Apple, when a serious car accident is detected, a supported iPhone or Apple Watch will show a warning and sound an alert. Users can then contact Emergency by sliding the emergency call slider on their iPhone or Apple Watch, or they can silence the alert. Additionally, if they again overlook the alarm after that, the device will continue another countdown of 10 seconds. The device dials Emergency if they don’t respond any further.

Set up the emergency service on your iPhone:

Car Crash Detection is enabled by default on supported iPhone and Apple Watch models. Set up your Medical ID and your emergency contacts in the Health app to notify them and share them with emergency personnel. Turn on Location Services for Emergency SOS to communicate your location with your emergency contacts.

Though the feature will be enabled by default, users can also do the same manually.

Steps to disable the Car Crash Detection feature on iPhone 14 series:

You can turn off the feature by doing the following if you’re worried that it might inadvertently report a crash and call for help:

Visit the ‘Settings’ option on your iPhone.

Scroll down to find the option that reads, ‘Emergency SOS.’

Under the section, turn off the toggle for ‘Call After Severe Crash.’

Watch the tutorial here:

In order to identify serious auto accidents, data from sensors such as an accelerometer and gyroscope from your devices are utilised. Unless you agree to share your data to improve crash detection, all sensor data required to detect serious vehicle accidents is processed on the device and deleted when a crash is identified.