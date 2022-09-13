FP Staff

As much as Apple likes to tell us that their products such as the recently launched iPhone 14 series are significantly better than the competition, rarely does the Cupertino-based tech giant uses actual numbers to back their claims.

Instead, most of the comparisons that Apple draws are somewhat vague and speak in terms of percentage, without mentioning what the baseline metric is.

This has been the case with Apple’s batteries as well, mainly, because historically they have had batteries with some of the smallest capacities in a smartphone. This obviously wouldn’t look good on paper when a prospective buyer compares specifications, and so, Apple never really talks about the capacities of the battery that they use in the iPhones.

Instead, they will simply make claims saying iPhone 14 Plus has the greatest battery life ever in an iPhone. Not exactly a high bar to clear.

Through a Chinese regulatory database, the battery capacities of each of the iPhones in the iPhone 14 series have been made public online. This listing was discovered by MacRumors.

The iPhone 14 has a capacity of 3,279 mAh, whereas the iPhone 14 Plus, has a capacity of 4,325 mAh. Surprisingly, the Pro series gets batteries with marginally smaller capacities, compared to the non-Pro iPhone 14s.

The iPhone 14 Pro, for example, has a capacity of 3,200mAh, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max tops out at 4,323 mAh.

When compared to the iPhone 13 series, the iPhone 14 series seems to have received marginally bigger batteries. The iPhone 13 has a capacity of 3,227 as opposed to the iPhone 14’s 3,279 mAh one. The iPhone 13 Pro gets a 3,095 mAh battery as opposed to the iPhone 14 Pro’s battery with 3,200 mAh capacity.

Surprisingly, the iPhone 14 Pro Max gets a downgrade in terms of battery capacity, when compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The outgoing iPhone 13 Pro Max gets a 4,352 mAh battery whereas iPhone 14 Pro Max gets one with 4,323 mAh.