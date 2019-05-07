tech2 News Staff

Apple's annual developer conference known as WWDC is about a month away and as is usual for the Cupertino-giant, the next version of iOS, tvOS, watchOS and macOS are expected to be revealed. While there aren't any confirmed details yet, a bunch of leaks are shedding light on what we can expect from iOS 13, the next update to Apple's mobile operating system.

As per Bloomberg, the upcoming iOS update will include a redesigned Reminders app, updates to iMessage and Apple Books, frequent locations in Maps, and more. Performance improvement will also be a focus of Apple this time around and the company will also look to include a 'cleaner' look for the widget drawer.

Another exciting feature for iOS would be a system-wide dark mode which Apple is expected to call "Black and Grey". The report also states that iOS 13 could include a swipe keyboard and a dedicated download manager in the Safari browser.

Also, iOS 12's Screen Time feature will now be getting better parental controls in iOS 13. The update will also allow you to set profile pictures to iMessage. A new Sleep Mode is also expected to be revealed.

The iPad is reportedly getting a ‘tweaked’ home screen while the new Apple Watch update is said to bring in a new Calculator, Audio Books, Voice Memos, and an on-device App Store. HomePod is said to get a new update which will help it detect and differentiate between multiple user voices.

