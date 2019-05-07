Tuesday, May 07, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

iOS 13 to bring Screen Time improvements, Dark Mode, new Reminders app and more

iOS 12's Screen Time feature will now be getting the parental control feature in iOS 13 .

tech2 News StaffMay 07, 2019 17:56:39 IST

Apple's annual developer conference known as WWDC is about a month away and as is usual for the Cupertino-giant, the next version of iOS, tvOS, watchOS and macOS are expected to be revealed. While there aren't any confirmed details yet, a bunch of leaks are shedding light on what we can expect from iOS 13, the next update to Apple's mobile operating system.

iOS 13 to bring Screen Time improvements, Dark Mode, new Reminders app and more

WWDC 2018. Image: tech2/Nimish Sawant

As per Bloomberg, the upcoming iOS update will include a redesigned Reminders app, updates to iMessage and Apple Books, frequent locations in Maps, and more. Performance improvement will also be a focus of Apple this time around and the company will also look to include a 'cleaner' look for the widget drawer.

Another exciting feature for iOS would be a system-wide dark mode which Apple is expected to call "Black and Grey". The report also states that iOS 13 could include a swipe keyboard and a dedicated download manager in the Safari browser.

Also, iOS 12's Screen Time feature will now be getting better parental controls in iOS 13. The update will also allow you to set profile pictures to iMessage. A new Sleep Mode is also expected to be revealed.

The iPad is reportedly getting a ‘tweaked’ home screen while the new Apple Watch update is said to bring in a new Calculator, Audio Books, Voice Memos, and an on-device App Store. HomePod is said to get a new update which will help it detect and differentiate between multiple user voices.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Farmer Distress | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 4


Top Stories

latest videos

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review


also see

Instagram

Instagram has launched new quiz stickers for Stories: Here's how to use them

Apr 25, 2019
Instagram has launched new quiz stickers for Stories: Here's how to use them
Apple launches YouTube channel for Apple TV with show clips, interviews and more

Apple TV

Apple launches YouTube channel for Apple TV with show clips, interviews and more

Apr 24, 2019
Tinder launches Festival Mode for in-event match, Pawfect mode for in-app dog adoption

Tinder

Tinder launches Festival Mode for in-event match, Pawfect mode for in-app dog adoption

May 04, 2019
Apple is banning ScreenTime-like apps because they're unsafe for children: Report

Apple

Apple is banning ScreenTime-like apps because they're unsafe for children: Report

Apr 29, 2019
Flipkart Flipstart Days sale: Best deals on laptops, speakers, smartwatch, more

Flipkart

Flipkart Flipstart Days sale: Best deals on laptops, speakers, smartwatch, more

May 01, 2019
WhatsApp scammers are sending fake messages to users with a link that hands over access and locks users out

WhatsApp

WhatsApp scammers are sending fake messages to users with a link that hands over access and locks users out

Apr 23, 2019

science

Extinctions of million species driven by mankind are looming, new UN report finds

Biodiversity

Extinctions of million species driven by mankind are looming, new UN report finds

May 07, 2019
Termite nests show us how to keep buildings cool in a climate change reality

Termite nests show us how to keep buildings cool in a climate change reality

May 07, 2019
How many species make up life on Earth? its a simple question with no easy answer

How many species make up life on Earth? its a simple question with no easy answer

May 07, 2019
Cyclone Fani from Space: Satellite images show fearsome wrath of the severe storm

Cyclone Fani

Cyclone Fani from Space: Satellite images show fearsome wrath of the severe storm

May 07, 2019