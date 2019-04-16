Tuesday, April 16, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple iOS 13 may come with system-wide dark mode theme, new gestures: Report

Apple is expected to unveil the iOS 13 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2019.

tech2 News StaffApr 16, 2019 09:32:37 IST

Ever since Android rolled out a system-wide theme for the version Pie, there had also been rumours about the same on the upcoming version of the iOS operating system.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple will introduce a system-wide dark mode with iOS 13. It would span across all of Apple’s native iOS apps.

In addition to that, the report also suggests that iOS 13 may come with features like new multiwindow support for apps for iPad. Each of the windows will reportedly come with its own 'sheet', which could be detached and moved around the screen freely as a card that can then be stacked and switched between quickly. That's something very similar to how chat window shortcuts show up on Samsung's OneUI.

Apple iOS 13 may come with system-wide dark mode theme, new gestures: Report

Apple iPhone XR. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

Further, the report says that there may also be a new undo gesture on iOS 13, wherein users will not have to shake to undo.

Apple is expected to unveil the iOS 13 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2019, which is scheduled to kick off on 3 June.

 

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Tamil Nadu edition: Congress' Jothimani Sennimalai slams BJP efforts to destroy Tamil culture


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay


also see

Apple

Apple to launch a new 31.6-inch 6K standalone display for professionals soon: Kuo

Apr 10, 2019
Apple to launch a new 31.6-inch 6K standalone display for professionals soon: Kuo
Daily Bulletin: Rahul to campaign in Kerala, Modi in Chhattisgarh and Odisha; SC to hear EC on politicians's 'hate speeches'; day's top stories

NewsTracker

Daily Bulletin: Rahul to campaign in Kerala, Modi in Chhattisgarh and Odisha; SC to hear EC on politicians's 'hate speeches'; day's top stories

Apr 16, 2019
Apple Music cuts down subscription price, individual plan now starts at Rs 99/month

apple music

Apple Music cuts down subscription price, individual plan now starts at Rs 99/month

Apr 05, 2019
Chinese students dupe Apple of $895,800 by selling fake iPhones: Report

Apple

Chinese students dupe Apple of $895,800 by selling fake iPhones: Report

Apr 06, 2019
Apple is seeking $27 billion in damages from Qualcomm licensing trials

Apple

Apple is seeking $27 billion in damages from Qualcomm licensing trials

Apr 15, 2019
Apple said to be pumping in $500 million to rope in game developers for 'Arcade'

Apple

Apple said to be pumping in $500 million to rope in game developers for 'Arcade'

Apr 15, 2019

science

NASA awards three Indian teams at annual Human Exploration Rover Challenge

NASA Awards

NASA awards three Indian teams at annual Human Exploration Rover Challenge

Apr 16, 2019
SpaceX Falcon Heavy booster may be lost to sea despite perfect landing last week

SpaceX Falcon Heavy

SpaceX Falcon Heavy booster may be lost to sea despite perfect landing last week

Apr 16, 2019
Katie Bouman trolls show how dedicated women scientists don't get their due

Woman in STEM

Katie Bouman trolls show how dedicated women scientists don't get their due

Apr 15, 2019
First life forms on Earth were likely born in ponds and not oceans, study suggests

Origin of LIfe

First life forms on Earth were likely born in ponds and not oceans, study suggests

Apr 15, 2019