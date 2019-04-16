tech2 News Staff

Ever since Android rolled out a system-wide theme for the version Pie, there had also been rumours about the same on the upcoming version of the iOS operating system.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple will introduce a system-wide dark mode with iOS 13. It would span across all of Apple’s native iOS apps.

In addition to that, the report also suggests that iOS 13 may come with features like new multiwindow support for apps for iPad. Each of the windows will reportedly come with its own 'sheet', which could be detached and moved around the screen freely as a card that can then be stacked and switched between quickly. That's something very similar to how chat window shortcuts show up on Samsung's OneUI.

Further, the report says that there may also be a new undo gesture on iOS 13, wherein users will not have to shake to undo.

Apple is expected to unveil the iOS 13 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2019, which is scheduled to kick off on 3 June.

