Monday, October 01, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 01 October, 2018 19:06 IST

New iMessage bug in iOS 12 merges unrelated message threads without telling you

Do not confuse this with the 'unified thread' functionality, this bug is unsolicitedly merging contacts.

Apple recently rolled out iOS 12, and quite unfortunately, a new iMessage feature on the upgraded operating system, that was aimed at improving the platform, is now spelling trouble for users.

A recent PiunikaWeb report revealed an issue with iMessage's new 'unified thread' functionality. The feature, essentially, brings together iMessage contacts who have multiple phone numbers and emails. Consequently, showing a single thread of message of people who have multiple contact details. Sounds efficient, right? Nada.

Reportedly, the feature has kind of turned around and is now merging threads with different contacts, thereby creating potentially embarrassing situations where your message can go to several people unintentionally.

Apple iOS 12. Image: Apple Website

Apple iOS 12. Image: Apple Website

The problem is being reported by a significant number of iMessage users ever since the update started rolling out, and of late, the number of complaints has swelled up, PiunikaWeb reported on Sunday.

"To get a message to the intended recipient, I create a new message with the correct contact. Once the message is sent, it joins up with the combined message thread," a user added to the complaints flooding Apple's Support page.

Majority of users facing this issue share a common "Apple ID" with some of their family members, which may lead to speculation that the new streamlining feature in iMessage treats Apple ID as the basis for merging/combining threads, the report added.

Apple rolled out the latest version of its mobile operating system (OS) — iOS 12 — earlier in September, promising to bring performance improvements across the system with features like faster camera and keyboard launch, "Screen Time" to track the amount of time users spent interacting with their devices and "Siri Shortcuts" that allows any app to work with Apple's digital assistant Siri.

With inputs from IANS.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope

50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope
Indians line up to buy iPhone XS, XS Max despite expensive price

Indians line up to buy iPhone XS, XS Max despite expensive price
Get Fit In Style | What The App

Get Fit In Style | What The App
Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks

Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks
Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

also see

Measure app

Apple iOS 12 update's Measure app uses AR to turn your phone into a ruler

Sep 18, 2018

Memoji

Apple iOS 12 update: Memoji is here to help you make an animated avatar of yourself

Sep 18, 2018

iOS 12 notifications

Apple's iOS 12 update finally brings Group Notifications but they're not perfect

Sep 18, 2018

iOS 12.1

Apple activates eSIM support only for iOS 12.1 Beta at the moment: Report

Sep 28, 2018

Apple iOS 12

Apple iOS 12 update: Here's how to block inappropriate content on your iPhone

Sep 18, 2018

Screen Time

Apple iOS 12 update: How to use the new Screen Time feature

Sep 18, 2018

science

Martian Soil

Martian dirt, asteroid simulants now on offer for interested buyers everywhere

Oct 01, 2018

Mars Rover

Colbert and DeGrasse drive a 'Mars Rover' around New York and talk science

Sep 28, 2018

Space Travel

NASA announces expansion into commercial manned missions to Moon and Mars

Sep 27, 2018

Tuberculosis

Tackling tuberculosis a high priority for governments worldwide at UN summit

Sep 27, 2018