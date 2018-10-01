Apple recently rolled out iOS 12, and quite unfortunately, a new iMessage feature on the upgraded operating system, that was aimed at improving the platform, is now spelling trouble for users.

A recent PiunikaWeb report revealed an issue with iMessage's new 'unified thread' functionality. The feature, essentially, brings together iMessage contacts who have multiple phone numbers and emails. Consequently, showing a single thread of message of people who have multiple contact details. Sounds efficient, right? Nada.

Reportedly, the feature has kind of turned around and is now merging threads with different contacts, thereby creating potentially embarrassing situations where your message can go to several people unintentionally.

The problem is being reported by a significant number of iMessage users ever since the update started rolling out, and of late, the number of complaints has swelled up, PiunikaWeb reported on Sunday.

"To get a message to the intended recipient, I create a new message with the correct contact. Once the message is sent, it joins up with the combined message thread," a user added to the complaints flooding Apple's Support page.

Majority of users facing this issue share a common "Apple ID" with some of their family members, which may lead to speculation that the new streamlining feature in iMessage treats Apple ID as the basis for merging/combining threads, the report added.

Apple rolled out the latest version of its mobile operating system (OS) — iOS 12 — earlier in September, promising to bring performance improvements across the system with features like faster camera and keyboard launch, "Screen Time" to track the amount of time users spent interacting with their devices and "Siri Shortcuts" that allows any app to work with Apple's digital assistant Siri.

With inputs from IANS.