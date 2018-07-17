Tuesday, July 17, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 17 July, 2018 17:25 IST

Intex launches 'Indie 5' at Rs 4,999 with 2 GB RAM, 4000 mAh and 8 MP camera

The 4G device is powered with a 1.25GHz quad-core processor and 16GB internal storage.

Domestic smartphone maker Intex Technologies on 17 July launched a new smartphone "Indie 5" at Rs 4,999.

The 5-inch HD device that supports an 8MP selfie and rear camera that comes equipped with front LED and rear LED flash.

"We are sure that 'Indie 5' will touch everyone's heart and be a delight for the young millennials," Nidhi Markanday, Director, Intex Technologies, said in a statement.

Infie 33. Image: Intex

Infie 33. Image: Intex

The 4G device is powered with a 1.25GHz quad-core processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB. It runs Android Nougat.

"Indie 5", that houses 4,000mAh battery, is currently available on Flipkart.

 

