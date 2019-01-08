Tuesday, January 08, 2019 Back to
Intel showcases 10 nm Ice Lake processors at CES 2019, on shelves by year end

Intel's first 10 nm processors will add Thunderbolt 3, Wi-Fi 6 and Deep Learning Boost.

tech2 News Staff Jan 08, 2019 13:17 PM IST

Intel at CES finally showcased and demonstrated its much-awaited 10 nm processor on stage that is based on the chipmaker's new Sunny Cove microarchitecture. Intel's first 10 nm processors will add Thunderbolt 3, Wi-Fi 6 and Deep Learning Boost that will soon let PC and laptops take advantage of the same. Essentially, the new chips will be faster at AI tasks and far more efficient on mobile, or say Intel claims.

More importantly, we finally have a timeline as to when the 10 nm processors will arrive. Intel promised that its 10 nm chipsets will hit shelves by the end of 2019, which also means that consumers will have a hard time deciding on whether they should upgrade their PC and laptop hardware this year.

Gregory Bryant, Intel senior vice president in the Client Computing Group, displays an Ice Lake system-on-chip with 10nm technology. Image: Intel

The chipmaker also roped in Pegatron, Wistron and Dell to come on stage a demonstrate their Ice Lake-powered products. Dell even showcased an XPS-like device but did not power it up.

Intel also announced an expanded lineup of 9th Gen processors that were announced in 2018. There will be six new chipsets added to the existing lineup, including a brand new Core i9 chip. Intel teased that the 9th Gen chipsets not just for desktops but also laptops will arrive by the Q2 2019. AI improvements aside, another major upgrade with the new architecture is the introduction of a new graphics chip called Gen11. Intel claims that the new graphics architecture is much faster than the previous generation and that one can play games at reasonable frame rates and settings. This could be a big deal for laptop users in particular.

Indeed, this will leave a lot of consumers waiting and holding on to their upgrades through the year as 10 nm processors are expected to be a lot more efficient than the current 14 nm++ manufacturing process used in its 8th Gen chipsets.

As announced at Intel Architecture Day, Intel also showed off a heterogeneous chip design where, as on mobile devices, a high-performance core could be paired with smaller high-efficiency cores. Such a configuration could reap vast dividends in battery life.

Gregory Bryant, Intel senior vice president in the Client Computing Group, motions to a new laptop with Intel technology that is held by Sam Burd, president of the client solution group at Dell. Image: Intel

Looking into the future, the chipmaker also said that it will use the Foveros 3D chip stacking technology when designing and building future chipsets. The technology will allow Intel to add more processing power to an existing chip die by stacking a second processor (graphics, AI) over it expanding its capabilities and shrinking the design, enabling impossibly thin devices.

CES 2019: To catch up with all the announcements from the world's largest consumer electronics show, head here.

