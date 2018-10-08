Monday, October 08, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 08 October, 2018 21:53 IST

Intel officially unveils 9th gen desktop CPU lineup, including Core i9-9900K

The chips are built on an evolution of Intel’s 14 nm technology. There's still no trace of 10 nm.

Intel’s worst kept secret is finally out. The 9th Gen Core lineup, consisting of the Core i9-9900K, Core i7-9700K and Core i5-9600K have officially been unveiled at an event in New York.

As expected, all the leaks so far have proven to be accurate. The only variation is in pricing, with the new i5, i7 and i9 chips being priced a tad lower than originally expected.

Here’s the breakdown:

Intel Core i5-9600K

  • 6 cores, 6 threads
  • 3.7 GHz to 4.6 GHz (1 core)
  • 9 MB L3 Cache (1.5 MB per core)
  • 95 W TDP
  • MRP: $262

Intel Core i7-9600K

  • 8 cores, 8 threads
  • 3.6 GHz to 4.9 GHz (1 core)
  • 12 MB L3 Cache (1.5 MB per core)
  • 95 W TDP
  • MRP: $374

Intel Core i9-9900K

  • 8 cores, 16 threads
  • 3.6 GHz to 5 GHz (2 cores)
  • 16 MB L3 Cache (2 MB per core)
  • 95 W TDP
  • MRP: $488

As you can see, only the top-end Intel Core i9 chips have hyper-threading. In these configurations, Intel is offering fewer threads to users of older CPUs, but of course, these threads are much faster. Interestingly, the L3 caches are also smaller than last year, which may or may not have a performance impact.

The integrated graphics remain the same as last year’s offering.

The chips are still built on an evolution of Intel’s 4-year old 14 nm technology (Apple is on 7 nm, Qualcomm, Huawei, Samsung are on 10 nm). There’s still no trace of Intel’s vaunted 10 nm process.

 

Another relatively major update is that now the IHS (Integrated heat spreader) and CPU die are only separated by solder and not some cheap thermal interface, as offered by Intel on its older chips. The use of solder means that the chips will run cooler and will more easily dissipate heat, offering better overclocking potential.

The chips also feature mitigations for the Spectre/Meltdown bugs that so severely affected Intel’s CPUs. AnandTech goes so far as to speculate that Intel dumped HyperThreading (HT) to mitigate yet another vulnerability specifically affecting HT.

The new motherboards for the chips are interesting, at least. The Z390 boards, required for 9th gen chips, now support USB 3.1 Gen2 natively. Gen2 is twice as fast as normal USB 3, which is now classified as USB 3.1 Gen1. There’s also native support for 802.11 ac Wi-Fi.

The older Z370 motherboards will also support 9th gen CPUs, but only after a BIOS update.

Alongside these chips, Intel also announced new X series chips (essentially an evolution of 2015’s Skylake platform). These include the Core i9-9980XE (18C, 36T) for $1,979, Core i9-9960X (16C, 32T) fir $1,684 and so on. The cheapest option, the Core i7-9800X (8C, 16T) will sell at $589.

The new CPUs will be available from 19 October onwards.

tags


Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success


Top Stories

latest videos

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6
Moto One Power review

Moto One Power review
What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science

What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science
Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

also see

Intel

What to expect from Intel's 9th generation desktop CPU launch event today

Oct 08, 2018

Qualcomm

Qualcomm accuses Apple of stealing its trade secrets and giving them to Intel

Sep 26, 2018

Dell

Dell introduces the ultra-slim Inspiron 15 7572 notebook in India for Rs 64,990

Oct 02, 2018

US tech sector

Facebook and Alphabet now part of 'Communication Services group' on Wall Street

Oct 02, 2018

Surface Pro 6

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 launched in matte-black with a major bump in internals

Oct 03, 2018

Surface Laptop

Microsoft Surface laptop 2 with 8th gen Intel Core processors launched at $999

Oct 03, 2018

science

Climate Change

UN's IPCC climate report coming out this week: Here’s all you need to know

Oct 07, 2018

IISF highlights

IISF 2018: Highlights from day two at the 4th India Science Festival in Lucknow

Oct 07, 2018

IISF 2018

IISF 2018 Day 2: Science community discusses ways to connect science with society

Oct 07, 2018

SpaceX

SpaceX and Boeing to carry out human spaceflights in mid 2019, confirms NASA

Oct 07, 2018