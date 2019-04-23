tech2 News Staff

Some time back Intel launched the 9th Gen Intel Core processors for PCs and today it is extending it for laptops with 9th Gen Intel Core mobile H-series processors

Intel has said that there are about 580 million enthusiast PC gamers and 130 million PC-based content creators today and Intel's latest mobile processors offer desktop-calibre performance in a mobile form factor. Some features supported for the 9th Gen Intel Core mobile H-series processors include Wi-Fi 6 AX200 (Gig+) support, Thunderbolt 3 and Intel Optane.

The Intel Core i9-9980HK processor has a clock speed of 5 GHz thanks to the Intel Thermal Velocity Boost and it supports 16 MB of Intel Smart Cache. When compared to a three-year-old Core i7-6700HQ processor, the Core i9-9980HK gives you a 33 percent increase in performance and 28 percent increased responsiveness.

In terms of gaming, the new i9-9980HK offers 56 percent FPS improvement on games like Total War: Warhammer II and games like Civilization 6 also run 38 percent faster in comparison to the i7-6700HQ processor. It also offers you 2.1 times faster gen-over-gen HD live streaming. Wi-Fi 6 support gives you 75 percent latency reduction for a better online gaming experience.

For creators, the Core i9-9980HK offers 54 percent faster 4K video editing vs a three-year-old Core i7-6700HQ processor. Intel Optane memory will allow the i9 to have 63 percent faster content creation than the Core i7-6700HQ and also Wi-Fi 6 lets you share 10 GB of multimedia files in less than one minute.

9th Gen Intel Core mobile H-series processors will be available on laptops starting from today on Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo and MSI.

