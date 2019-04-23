Tuesday, April 23, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Intel launches 9th Gen Intel Core mobile H-series processors for laptops

Intel's Core mobile H-series processors will be available on laptops starting today.

tech2 News StaffApr 23, 2019 19:01:35 IST

Some time back Intel launched the 9th Gen Intel Core processors for PCs and today it is extending it for laptops with 9th Gen Intel Core mobile H-series processors

Intel launches 9th Gen Intel Core mobile H-series processors for laptops

Intel Core i9.

Intel has said that there are about 580 million enthusiast PC gamers and 130 million PC-based content creators today and Intel's latest mobile processors offer desktop-calibre performance in a mobile form factor. Some features supported for the 9th Gen Intel Core mobile H-series processors include Wi-Fi 6 AX200 (Gig+) support, Thunderbolt 3 and Intel Optane.

The  Intel Core i9-9980HK processor has a clock speed of 5 GHz thanks to the  Intel Thermal Velocity Boost and it supports 16 MB of Intel Smart Cache. When compared to a three-year-old Core i7-6700HQ processor, the Core i9-9980HK gives you a 33 percent increase in performance and 28 percent increased responsiveness.

In terms of gaming, the new i9-9980HK offers 56 percent FPS improvement on games like Total War: Warhammer II and games like Civilization 6 also run 38 percent faster in comparison to the i7-6700HQ processor. It also offers you 2.1 times faster gen-over-gen HD live streaming. Wi-Fi 6 support gives you 75 percent latency reduction for a better online gaming experience.

For creators, the Core i9-9980HK offers 54 percent faster 4K video editing vs a three-year-old Core i7-6700HQ processor. Intel Optane memory will allow the i9 to have 63 percent faster content creation than the Core i7-6700HQ and also Wi-Fi 6 lets you share 10 GB of multimedia files in less than one minute.

9th Gen Intel Core mobile H-series processors will be available on laptops starting from today on Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo and MSI.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3


also see

Micromax

Micromax, Intex, Lava's profits fall as Chinese phone makers claim lion's share in India

Apr 09, 2019
Micromax, Intex, Lava's profits fall as Chinese phone makers claim lion's share in India
Acer updates Nitro range of gaming laptops with new Nitro 7 and Nitro 5

Acer

Acer updates Nitro range of gaming laptops with new Nitro 7 and Nitro 5

Apr 12, 2019
MSI GE75 Raider 8SG gaming laptop review: Hot stuff, literally

MSI GE75 Raider 8SG gaming laptop review: Hot stuff, literally

Apr 09, 2019
Qualcomm aims to take on Nvidia, Intel with new AI chips

Qualcomm

Qualcomm aims to take on Nvidia, Intel with new AI chips

Apr 10, 2019
Qualcomm's settlement with Apple could help solve dispute with Huawei, analysts say

Qualcomm

Qualcomm's settlement with Apple could help solve dispute with Huawei, analysts say

Apr 17, 2019
Acer’s new Helios 700 gaming laptop has a sliding keyboard for improved airflow

Helios 700

Acer’s new Helios 700 gaming laptop has a sliding keyboard for improved airflow

Apr 12, 2019

science

Living Robots: Machines that eat, mutate like living beings built by Cornell engineers

Robotics

Living Robots: Machines that eat, mutate like living beings built by Cornell engineers

Apr 23, 2019
CRISPR will bring huge shifts to agriculture, food sectors in next 5 years says founder

Gene editing

CRISPR will bring huge shifts to agriculture, food sectors in next 5 years says founder

Apr 23, 2019
Earth Day 2019: Apple promotes mangrove conservation efforts in Colombian forests

Earth Day 2019

Earth Day 2019: Apple promotes mangrove conservation efforts in Colombian forests

Apr 23, 2019
NASA's Hubble takes beautiful image of Southern Crab nebula to celebrate turning 29

Hubble Telescope

NASA's Hubble takes beautiful image of Southern Crab nebula to celebrate turning 29

Apr 23, 2019